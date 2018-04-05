NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04169026



The automotive glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% from an estimated USD 16.21 billion in 2017 to reach a market size of USD 23.59 billion by 2025. The market is driven by advanced technologies such as smart glass, increasing glass applications & area per vehicle, and the increasing demand for laminated side glazing. High initial capital cost required to setup a new automotive glass plant and use of polycarbonate glazing as an alternative to glass in vehicles are the restraining factors for this market.



Suspended Particle Device (SPD) is the fastest growing smart glass technology in automotive glass market

Traditionally, smart glass was used in the automobiles for windows, but extensive R&D has led to its increased usage in sidelites, backlites, and sunroofs.Daimler (Germany) has launched an all-glass panoramic roof using SPD technology on the Mercedes-Benz SLK.



Mercedes-Benz also offers smart glass known as magic sky control in its sunroof. The SPD technology is expected to have a significant share of the automotive smart glass market due to its capability of optimizing the cabin temperature, providing consumers privacy at the push of a button, and improving fuel efficiency of the vehicle



Sunroof application is the largest segment in the Automotive Smart Glass market

Smart glasses have a property of auto dimming during high intensity external light, which helps in maintaining ambient cabin temperature and reducing load on air conditioning system, which in turn results in increased fuel efficiency.This tremendously reduces the cooling and lighting cost of the vehicle.



The use of smart glass is the most in sunroof application; however, with advancements in technology, smart glass is projected to have applications in sidelite, windshield, and backlite.



Asia Oceania: Fastest growing market for Automotive Glass

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest automotive glass market and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India.



The growth in population in these countries has resulted in an increased vehicle production and vehicle parc.This has resulted in increased demand for automotive glass.



The consumer preference for SUV in India and China is also driving the automotive glass market as the volume of glass required in SUV is significantly more than that in sedans and other passenger cars.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—35%, Tier 2—45%, and OEM—20%

• By Designation: C level—30%, D level—30%, and Others—40%

• By Region: North America—40%, Europe—20%, Asia Oceania—30%, RoW—10%



Some of the key players in the automotive glass market are are Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Fuyao Glass (China), Samvardhana Motherson (India), Webasto (Germany), Xinyi Glass (China), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Gentex Corporation (US), Corning (US), and Magna International (Canada).



Research Coverage

The automotive glass market is segmented by glass type (laminated, tempered, and others), application (windshield, sidelite, backlite, rear quarter glass, side view mirror, and rear view mirror), vehicle type (PC, LCV, truck, and bus), electric vehicle type (BEV, HEV, PHEV, and FCEV), material type (IR-PVB, metal coated, tinted, and others), smart glass by technology (SPD, EC, PDLC, Thermochromic, and Photochromic), smart glass by application (dimmable mirror, windshield, sunroof, and sidelite/backlite), device embedded glass, by application (rear view mirrors and windshield), region (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW) and aftermarket by vehicle type (passenger car, commercial vehicle).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights concerning the following points:

• Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for automotive glass at country and regional level.

• Market Diversification: The report gives detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the global automotive glass market.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the global automotive glass market.

• Automotive Smart Glass Market: The report covers automotive smart glass market by technology (SPD, EC, LC/PDLC, Thermochromic, and Photochromic) and application (Dimmable mirror, Windshield, Sunroof, Sidelite/Backlite).

• Device embedded Automotive Glass Market: The report covers the device embedded automotive glass market by application (Rearview mirror and windshield)

• Automotive Glass market, by Material Type: The report covers the automotive glass materials market by type (IR-PVB, Metal coated, Tinted, and others)

• Automotive Glass Aftermarket: The report covers the automotive glass aftermarket by vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle)

• Company profiled: The report provides detailed information and in-depth analysis of key players of the automotive glass market and highlights the key strategies adopted by them.



