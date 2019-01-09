NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The increase in the adoption of automatic transmission systems, the shift-by-wire market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. A shift-by-wire system uses an actuator for transmission. Instead of mechanical linkages with the gearbox, transmission is done using actuators. The gear shift using shift-by-wire system could be actuated using either lever or buttons or rotary shifters. The shift-by-wire systems segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automatic transmission across the world would be one of the major drivers for the consistent growth of the shift-by-wire system. The use of the shift-by-wire system has reduced the weight of vehicles, and it has improved the precision of the output to a larger extent. Shift-by-wires are made with integrated control software. The automotive transmission electronics market growth at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.



Market Overview

Use of advanced electronics in tiptronic transmission system

The advances in tiptronic transmission technology play a crucial role in increasing the demand for cars equipped with automotive tiptronic transmissions. These technological advances will drive the adoption of automotive tiptronic transmissions, which, in turn, will drive the global automotive transmission electronics market during the forecast period.

Managing the increasing complexity of TCUs in vehicles

All advanced chips, sensors, and other components make TCU installation more sophisticated and complex for end-users. It becomes tedious for OEMs to integrate all these components together and make the system functional. This poses a challenge to the growth of the global automotive transmission electronics market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive transmission electronics market during the 2018-2022



Competitive Landscape

The global automotive transmission electronics market is extremely fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



