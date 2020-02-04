The Banking Market in Botswana, 2020 - Microlending Sector is Growing and Has the Potential to Increase Financial Inclusion

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Banking Sector in Botswana 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the banking industry in Botswana includes information on the state and size of the industry and the factors that influence it including economic conditions, regulation and corporate actions.

There are comprehensive profiles of 19 companies in the sector including Standard Chartered, which launched Botswana's first digital retail bank in 2019. Other profiles include BBS, which listed on the over the counter Serala exchange in 2018, Letshego, the leading microlender and development institutions such as Botswana Development Corporation and the National Development Bank.

The Banking Sector in Botswana

This report on Botswana's financial institutions include banks, other credit granting, lease financing, and loyalty and reward programmes, as well as central banking. The country has ten commercial banks that are all foreign-owned and four are listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange. Non-bank finance institutions include microlenders, pawnshops, and finance and leasing companies. With ten commercial banks, just over 500 ATMs and less than 200 branches serving an adult population of about 1.5 million people, most analysts see opportunity for expansion.

Steady Performance

Despite these opportunities, no new banks have entered the sector since 2012, and commentators have indicated that outdated regulation and the dominance of foreign-owned commercial banks are factors that potentially keep new entrants out. The microlending sector, on the other hand, is growing and has the potential to increase financial inclusion. Large commercial banks continue to introduce more technologies and are moving towards branchless banking. Latest available industry statistics to 2018 reflect a stable, adequately-capitalised banking sector which experienced growing customer deposits and improved profitability.

Lease Financing

Botswana has a developed auto market with a high consumer purchasing power and good quality road infrastructure. Increased personal consumption is expected to drive growth in car sales. Growth is also expected in commercial vehicle sales as government promotes increased spending on major capital development projects.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Government Initiatives

6.3. Financial Inclusion

6.4. HIV/AIDS

6.5. Operating Costs

6.6. Information Technology (IT), Research & Development and Innovation

6.7. Labour

6.8. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors

6.9. Cybercrime

7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Company Profiles

Bank of Botswana

BBS Ltd

Letshego Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

GetBucks Ltd

Botswana Housing Corporation

African Banking Corporation of Botswana Ltd

Bank Gaborone Ltd

Bank of Baroda ( Botswana ) Ltd

) Ltd Bank SBI Botswana Ltd

Barclays Bank of Botswana Ltd

Botswana Savings Bank

Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency

First Capital Bank Ltd

First National Bank of Botswana Ltd

Maitlamo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd

National Development Bank

Stanbic Bank Botswana Ltd

Motswedi Savings and Credit Co-operative Society

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Ltd

Botswana Development Corporation Ltd

