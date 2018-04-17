The Bayat Group Issues Afghanistan's First Modern Slavery Statement

The Anti-Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement issued by The Bayat Group declares that, "Slavery, Servitude, Forced Labour, and Human Trafficking (Modern Slavery), are issues of global concern…affecting all regions and economies."

As part of its commitment as detailed in its published statement opposing Slavery and Human Trafficking, The Bayat Group - in 2019 - will launch a robust corporate and public education campaign to explain the dangers of Slavery and Human Trafficking. Employees of The Bayat Group will receive intense training on the subjects of Modern Slavery Awareness, Identification and Mitigation.

The Bayat Group will also develop a series of public service announcements, which will help educate the general public about the dangers of modern day slavery and human trafficking.

"The Bayat Group is committed to respecting and protecting the human rights of all, and we are proud to be the first Afghan organization to publish a Modern Slavery Statement," said Dr. Ehsan Bayat, The Chairman of The Bayat Group and the Co-Founder of The Bayat Foundation. "Modern slavery is a hidden crime that affects every country; it permeates all economic sectors and no country or industry is immune," Dr. Bayat said. "We are honored to support the work of international organizations, such as the Bali Process Government and Business Forum in Afghanistan and elsewhere, so that together, we can strive to protect the freedom and dignity of vulnerable people around the world."

About The Bayat Group:

The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), is Afghanistan's largest private employer, business group and philanthropic organization. Since 2002, The Bayat Group has led the effort to responsibly and sustainably develop Afghanistan's Information, Communications, Technology and Energy Sectors, via Afghan Wireless (the founder of Afghanistan's wireless communications sector, with more than 5,000,000 subscribers); Bayat Energy (the largest Afghan-owned Energy Development Company); Ariana Television and Radio (one of the largest private media channels in Afghanistan); and Ariana Network Services (ANS). For more information, please email info@bayat-group.com.

About The Bayat Foundation:

Since 2005, the US-based Bayat Foundation, a 501 c (3) charitable organization, has promoted the well-being of the Afghan people by contributing to more than 300 projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for the youth, women, poor, and elderly of Afghanistan; including construction of 13 maternity hospitals that have now treated over 2,000,000 mothers and babies. For more information, please email info@bayatfoundation.org.

About the Bali Process Government and Business Forum

In 2017, the Bali Process Government and Business Forum (www.baliprocess.net) was launched as a strategic platform for collaboration between influential business leaders and senior ministers from across 45 countries in the Indo-Pacific. It is a regional forum for policy dialogue, information sharing and practical cooperation between the private and public sectors in order to combat the crimes of modern slavery. For more information, please email syapp@walkfreefoundation.org .

