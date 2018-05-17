'The Beach Bum' is Filming Using Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. Classic Cars

MIAMI, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Later this year, a film titled "The Beach Bum" will be making its debut, starring Matthew McConaughey and Isla Fisher. The movie will be featuring several of the cars offered by Ted Vernon via his shop Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. The feature will bring much attention to the cars for their stunning craftsmanship and bold design.

The film still has much left to be done, but movie fans can anticipate seeing such stars as Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg (who loved the classic car Ted Vernon provided), as well as others. Following the storyline will be the welcome addition of the classic cars provided by Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

There is much buzz surrounding the movie as it is the return of the Academy Award-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey, to the silver screen. John Lesher, the producer of the upcoming movie, said this of "The Beach Bum" in a Variety article, "In 'The Beach Bum,' Harmony has crafted the perfect movie for our dark and serious time — a refreshingly original, irreverent, and hilarious stoner comedy that only he could create."

About Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.: Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. has been a fixture in the South Florida Classic Car business for over 40 years. With their ample expertise and a wide selection of automobiles from any era, they both sell classic cars and provide these incredible automobiles for any occasion such as professional modeling shoots, and movie and television rentals--including high profile movies such as this one. One can buy, sell or trade classic cars via this unique business. To learn more about their sales and services in Miami--or simply view their extensive inventory of classic cars, contact them.

Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

305-754-2323

INFO@TEDVERNON.COM

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Contact Us

Current Inventory

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-beach-bum-is-filming-using-ted-vernon-specialty-automobiles-inc-classic-cars-300650855.html

SOURCE Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tedvernon.com

