The Best Intranet Solution to Evolve With Your Company - Powell Software Looks Back at 2017

2017 was a year of strong growth and innovation for Powell Software and its digital workplace solution, Powell 365. Powell Software tripled its license revenue, doubled its customer base and extended its partner network across all continents: Europe, North America where Powell Software has offices, Middle East, Africa, Asia and LATAM. With over 90 partners worldwide, 100 international customers including Wavestone, SNCF, Webhelp and Accell in Europe or Quest Diagnostics, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Touchtunes and Netsmart in North America representing 400,000 users, Powell 365 is the leading intranet for all companies which aim to build their Digital Workplace strategy on the Microsoft Office 365 platform.

These successful business results are based on unfettered product innovation that enables to combine all Office 365 components like Teams, SharePoint and Yammer together in a compelling user experience.

Powell 365 is the ultimate intranet tool for mid-size and large companies who want to build their own digital workplace with their specificities and the capacity to evolve it over time. It is also the first intranet design tool which fully integrates the Microsoft SharePoint Modern experience and the SPFx framework.

Thanks to its unique architecture based on Microsoft Azure and an unmatched range of business features and connectors, Powell 365 was recognized in three different international market studies as a stand out intranet solution. It was named Intranet Choice by ClearBox Consulting for North America and for international companies. It was cited as the top solution for successful digital transformation by Lecko and called a third-party solution to accelerate usage rates by Gartner.

Also, the Powell team won first place at the SharePoint Dev Kitchen both in 2016 and 2017! And our Partner Sogeti NL won the Computable Partner Project of the Year 2017 with Friesland College based on a Powell 365 project.

In order to support its growth, Powell Software has significantly reinforced its sales and presales teams in the US and Europe and has sponsored many key events like the Microsoft Ignite Conference in Orlando, the Intranet Global Forum in New York and the European SharePoint Conference in Dublin.

In 2018, Powell Software will continue to invest heavily in delivering the most compelling intranet solution on the market to help all companies accelerate their Digital Workplace transformation on the Microsoft Office 365 platform.

