The Best Online Casinos of 2021: Top 10 Gambling Sites Ranked by User Experience, Bonuses and Fairness - LeanBackPlayer

DETROIT, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Internet being so saturated with online casinos, it can be hard to find valuable "niche" spots that feel like your own little sacred places for gambling.

Some may call it hipster, and some may call it gatekeeping, but finding the right online casino that feels like your own spot can be really challenging.

We understand that sentiment and totally agree with it. We could be like other casino review websites and recommend you the big and old casinos, but we value our readers' appreciation for the highest-quality online gambling experience. That's why we did extensive research and compiled a list of the best online casinos out there right now. Let's dive into our top picks!

The Top Gambling Sites by Category

1. SuperSlots - Best site for slots

SuperSlots has slots with some of the highest RTP of any site we tested, with some slots ranging from 95 to 98% RTP. You'll find a lot of new slots like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Family Guy, but many vegas classics like Buffalo Slots, too. They put a lot of care into which slots they host on their website, and every single one is dynamic, exciting, and high-quality.

Pros:

Modern and updated online slots

Multiple bonuses for loyal players

24/7 dedicated support service

2. Ignition Casino - Best site for poker

Ignition is famous for their poker tournaments and table games. They've got a great mobile app that makes it easy to play on the go.

One variation of online poker we love to play on Ignition is Jack Post Sit-and-Go. With short starting stacks of only 500 chips, and just two other players to get through, each online game takes about ten minutes to finish – making them perfect for when you're working in some online poker between stops.

It's one of those online casinos that, if you were to stumble upon it, you would instantly know it's one of those gems. The website layout is clean, the cashier service is safe and secure, the selection of games is updated and modern, and the whole website works in harmony.

Playing at Ignition is an excellent choice for gamblers of all experience levels looking for a sturdy and solid place to play at. The reasons listed are why we've dedicated Ignition as the tip pick real money gambling site at the moment!

Pros:

Easy website layout for new players

Comprehensive poker client

Reliable and trustworthy cashier service

Link: Welcome Bonus

3. Bovada - Best sportsbook

Those who have been exposed to the gambling world will most likely have heard of Bovada - they are one of the institutional titans of online sports betting. From the Super Bowl to UFC, it's a good site with low vig to place your bets on your favorite teams.

Pros:

One of the most trustworthy and reliable sportsbooks out there

The best sports betting platform for US sports

Dedicated horse betting page

4. Mansion Casino - Best casino in the UK

MansionCasion offers their service globally, and have gradually become a household name through their unique selling point. It used to be that they gave players a no deposit bonus, and gamblers flocked to the website en masse. Now, as Mansion has matured and become a powerhouse casino of its own, they offer one of the best live casino services out there. Thus, we've given them the honorary title of "Best Live Casino"!

The main drawback of this site is that it is only available to players in the UK and a few other countries.

Pros:

Unique website layout yet easy to access

Huge plethora of live games to choose from

5. Cafe Casino - Best welcome bonuses

It can be daunting if you're a new online casino as you're up against so much fierce competition. Cafe Casino shines brightly from the crowd and is a lighthouse in the tumultuous sea of horrible casinos.

As for every newcomer, it's hard to attract players. Fortunately, Cafe Casino knows exactly how to do this - outrageous welcome bonuses. We've given Cafe Casino the honorary title of "Best Welcome Bonuses," and we're excited to see where the online casino will propel to in the near future.

Pros:

Excellent live dealer service for a real-life casino experience

Regular poker tournaments

Massive welcome bonuses

Bonus: 350% first deposit bonus up to $1,500

Link: Welcome Bonus

What the Best US Online Casinos Offer

There is a lot of garbage out there, and it shouldn't be up to you to sift through it to find treasure. That's our job. We have a checklist that our team goes through when investigating an online casino to determine whether it's legit or not. The checklist can be found below.

Generous Bonuses

The main way a casino can stand out from the crowd is via its bonuses and promotions. If a casino gives generous bonuses to its player base, there's a good chance that the infrastructure is there to support any potential winnings that were earned through the promotion. Playing at a casino that provides lucrative bonuses to its players is a good way to acquire loyalty and can go a long way in solidifying a good reputation on the Internet.

We check the types of bonuses available at casino sites and whether they offer only the generic welcome bonus or offer others like loyalty bonuses or free bets. A varied offering of bonuses is always a plus in our books as it shows a player-first mentality from the casino.

Reliable Cashier Service

Having a trustworthy cashier service is a make-or-break situation. All of the best online casinos make it their priority to have a stable and secure transaction process for all customers. They are dealing with highly sensitive information, and any leaks or unsecured information can cause a lot of damage. No one wants to get ruined because they played at a bad casino.

On top of having a reliable cashier, it is also important for the best real money online casinos to have a variety of options for users to deposit and withdraw with. Obviously, Visa and Mastercard are the premier choices for all players, but there are those who appreciate using e-wallets like Paypal, Skrill, or Neteller. Additionally, online casinos that accept Bitcoin are always a plus for diversity.

Solid Game Selection

On the surface, the selection of games an online casino has is number one on the player's checklist. It's always important to have games that will appease the player base and keep them interested. The best online casino will have a modern selection of dynamic and fun games while also having good fundamental classics like blackjack and roulette.

Another way to differentiate the best real money casinos from the bad ones is if there is a live dealer section available for you to play at. A live dealer casino shows that the website has good partnerships and networks with other third-party services, and it's always beneficial to recreate the traditional casino experience digitally.

Customer Support

If a player has a query that needs to be answered, it's crucial that the casino has the infrastructure to support it and provide assistance where necessary. The best online casinos will have a live chat service that is available 24/7 so that the player can get an answer any time of the day.

Although we don't actively discourage users from staying away from casinos without proper customer support service, it's definitely a red flag. We encourage you to do your due diligence on the casino you're thinking about signing up at.

User-Friendly Interface

Last but certainly not least, the website's UI/UX is extremely important when judging a casino. If you don't know how to navigate the website and are struggling to get where you want, then that's instantly a bad sign. A clutter-free, easy-to-use website navigation is essential for players, especially in a casino, because casinos don't need to have a lot of complicated information on the website.

We rate the design of a casino's website quite highly, as it's the first point of contact with all players. A nice website will attract eyes, and the nitty-gritty details may be unnoticeable because they're implemented so naturally.

Free Casino Apps vs. Real Money Casinos

Many individuals have the misconception that playing on free casino apps is a waste of time and has no purpose, but those people couldn't be more wrong!

Play For Fun

The whole point of gambling is, ultimately, to have fun. We want a way to pass the time, and online casino gambling is an exciting way of engaging yourself in this hobby. There is no difference here between real money casinos and free-to-play casino apps. Both are excellent ways to enjoy yourself and watch the clock tick away while you're having fun.

Familiarize Yourself

Playing on free casino apps is a great way to familiarize yourself with a specific casino game's rules and gameplay. If you want to practice the blackjack strategy, it can seem daunting playing with real money. Playing on free apps is an effective way of practicing without worry.

At real money casinos, the stakes are higher as you're playing with real money in hopes of withdrawing at a profit. The goal of playing at real money casinos compared to free casino apps is completely different, and both are perfectly fine to enjoy as you wish.

Risk Factors

It goes without saying that any gambling-related activity can be extremely addictive and should be enjoyed responsibly. It is proven that even playing on free casino apps can be a gateway to gambling with real money. If you are uncomfortable with this prospect, then all gambling activities should be avoided. However, if you feel like you are comfortable with risking money, then starting on a free casino app is an excellent way to dip your toes in and get started with gambling.

How Do Sweepstakes Casinos Work?

Microtransaction Payment Model

Sweepstakes casinos are a way to gamble without necessarily using any real money. This is great for those who do not want to potentially risk any of their finances but still enjoy their time on an online casino.

If you do choose to deposit real money into an online sweepstakes casino, you'll be given virtual currency to play with instead. Sweepstakes casinos accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or bank transfer.

Sweep Coins & Gold Coins

Although you do not have to play with real money, there is the option to do so with Sweep Coins. It's important to note that it is illegal to actually purchase Sweep Coins, as they are redeemable for real cash - this would effectively make sweepstakes casinos into real money casinos. Sweep Coins are usually given out by the casino as part of a promotion or loyalty bonus.

Gold Coins, however, are purchasable. These work as a virtual currency to play your favorite casino games with, but Gold Coins cannot be redeemed for real money. Gold Coins are the equivalent of paying for coins in a game like Clash of Clans.

Sweepstakes Casino Games

If you're wondering what games you can play at sweepstakes casinos, here's a list:

Slot Games

Sweepstakes casinos usually have extremely fun slot games with enhanced odds to acquire bonus features (due to the casino's free-to-play nature). Slot games are the most popular choice to play at sweepstakes casinos and are a great way to pass the time.

Table Games

You can play blackjack, baccarat, or roulette at all sweepstakes casinos if you prefer slower gameplay. These table games are efficient ways of boosting your account balance, and you can play for quite a long time!

Video Poker

Video Poker has an extremely high RTP and is also a quick way to boost your account balance if you can get the right hands. If you understand poker hand rankings, you'll feel at home on the video poker games at sweepstakes casinos.

Online Casinos FAQ

Which US States have legalized online gambling?

Here's a list of all the US states that have currently fully legalized online gambling: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware. And here are the states that have legalized sports betting, but not other online gambling types: Illinois, Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Montana.

Which online casino game has the best payouts?

Blackjack is typically considered the best game for gamblers as it has a high RTP, and the game is almost 50/50 in odds between the player and the house.

What is the safest online casino?

There are many online casinos out there that are verified and independently investigated. If you're unsure of where to sign up, our recommended list above is a great place to start.

Can online casinos be rigged?

Hypothetically, yes, they can. However, any online casino that employs such tactics is prone to extreme lawsuits and jail time. All trustworthy casinos have an RNG system that is approved by an independent agency.

What games can I play on online casinos?

You can play table games like blackjack, roulette, or baccarat, or you can play video slots or specialty games like bingo. Make sure to check out what games are available to you at your preferred casino.

Source: https://www.leanbackplayer.com/casinos/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambing problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online casinos are available and legal where you live.

If you are using casino sites in the UK visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

SOURCE leanbackplayer.com