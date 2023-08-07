The best-selling "Curly Set" of "Colalia," which has both trends and emotions, is released

News provided by

GP Global

07 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Complete the interior with emotional kitchenware.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups selected 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project on the 18th, and GP Global, a trade company, recently began active marketing activities for the emotional kitchenware brand "Koralia."

GP Global is a brand launched in 2020 and has a solid lineup of cutting boards, cutlery sets, bowls, and pots, starting with the Koralia wooden spoon box, and is currently expanding around e-commerce platforms in more than a dozen countries, including Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and North America.

The newly released "Colalia Cutlery Set" is a bestseller in the brand, and it is the main product that has both durability and design using stainless 430 used in tableware or dental tools due to its sensuous glossy titanium coating and corrosion resistance and glossy properties. This product is designed to be used in a dishwasher to increase the scalability of the product, and it shows an attractive design with ergonomic design and modern and soft curves. In particular, it was highly praised by companies such as restaurants and cafes. With various colors such as black, gold, and silver and low prices, you can choose products that fit the interior of the store without any burden.

Meanwhile, the company said it plans to jointly present the Koralia brand in cooperation with the Korea International Trade Association at the New York Home Living Exhibition (NY NOW) in August 2023.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8TF6K59

SOURCE GP Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.