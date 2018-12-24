NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



Rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services to gain traction in the market. Dockless bikes can be picked up and dropped off anywhere without the need for parking or dock stations. This serves the users better by increasing the availability of bikes across a location. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the bike-sharing market will register a CAGR of around 21% by 2022.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666378







Market Overview

Advances in navigation technologies

The global bike-sharing market is witnessing a rapid growth rate in recent years owing to the noteworthy improvement in navigational technologies used in bikes.

Risks of theft and need for frequent maintenance

Despite installing sophisticated security mechanisms in the bikes, many vendors have been facing theft related challenges since the inception of bike-sharing concept.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bike-sharing market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advances in navigation technologies and the rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services, will provide considerable growth opportunities to bike-sharing manufactures. Brackett Aircraft Company, Techman-Head Group, HYDRO SYSTEMS, and K&M Airporttecknik are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666378



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

