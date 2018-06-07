NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The biomarker technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The biomarker technologies market is expected to reach USD 74.51 billion in 2022 from USD 46.97 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period



The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and the increase in R&D funding.Other important factors aiding the growth of this market include the increasing utility of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes and new initiatives for biomarker research.



Moreover, the emergence of companion diagnostics (CDx) has further intensified biomarker R&D activities.However, significant capital investments are required for the discovery, development, and validation of biomarkers.



This is a major factor restraining the growth of the biomarker technologies market.



Immunoassays held the largest share of the biomarker technologies market, by profiling technology, in 2017.

Based on profiling technology, the biomarker technologies market is classified into immunoassay, PCR, imaging technology, mass spectrometry, NGS, chromatography, cytogenetics, and other technologies.The immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



This segment is further divided into the ELISA, western blot, and protein microarray segment.The protein microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, mainly due to its increasing use in drug discovery.



Moreover, it reduces the time taken, costs, and reagent consumption. This market is driven by advances in the field of proteomics and improvements in the field of recombinant proteins.



Genomics held the largest share of the biomarker technologies market, by research area, in 2017

Based on research area, this market is classified into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other research areas. The focus on biomarker research in the field of genomics is growing with the advent of innovative technologies such as NGS, microarrays, and dPCR; this is supporting market growth.



Cancer was estimated to dominate the biomarker technologies market, by disease indication, in 2017

Based on disease indication, the biomarker technologies market is classified into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and other disease indications. Cancer accounted for the largest share of the biomarker technologies market, as biomarkers have major applications in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment.



Break-up profile of primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–37%, and Tier 3–21%.

• By Designation: C-level–34%, D-level–42%, and Others–24%

• By Region: North America–32%, Europe–30%, Asia–24%, and RoW–14%



The key players in this market are Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Roche (Switzerland), Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US).



Research Coverage:

In this report, the biomarker technologies market is segmented by test type, product, application, profiling technology, disease indication, system, and research type.Specific segments have also been studied based on application—clinical diagnostics, drug discovery & development, and applied research.



The biomarker systems market has also been classified based on products used.



Reasons to buy this report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the portfolios of the top players in the biomarker technologies market. The report analyzes the market by test type, product, application, profiling technology, disease indication, system, research type, and region.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the biomarker technologies market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for biomarker technologies market products across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the biomarker technologies market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of key players in the biomarker technologies market for mass spectrometry and chromatography.



