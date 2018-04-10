The Bloc Welcomes Industry Leader, Ane Jones, to Lead New Oncology and Rare Disease Franchise

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health creative agency The Bloc has added industry leader Ane Jones to its management team. As EVP, Managing Director, Jones will head a best-in-class oncology and rare disease franchise at The Bloc. "Oncology and rare diseases have been the focus of recent innovations and breakthroughs requiring agencies to transform to a more nimble model with the patient, science, and creativity at its core," says Jennifer Matthews, President and Managing Partner. "With Ane, we've found the right trailblazer to make this happen." Jones has over 20 years of US and global experience across oncology brands at every stage of development. Her passion for and depth of knowledge in oncology and hematology, understanding of the unique needs of key stakeholders, and entrepreneurial spirit will be the driving forces of this initiative. Says Jones, "Working in oncology and rare disease has been the most exciting and rewarding experience for me. I am thrilled to join The Bloc and to build our team and presence in this area so that we may help bring future breakthroughs to more patients." Currently based in Denmark, Jones will be relocating to New York midyear.

