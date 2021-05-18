The Boston Bike Company Bursts onto the Boston Bike Scene

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Bike Company is excited to announce the launch of its company, a Boston-based bike manufacturer and retailer, and its entrance into the manufacturing and bicycle industries in Boston. The company's mission is simple: to make the best bike frames and the best custom bikes in the world, at very competitive and affordable prices.

The Boston Bike Company creates custom commuter bikes using the highest quality of materials and craftsmanship that will last a lifetime. Their bicycle frames are made of chromoly steel, which is known for its strength, durability, flexibility and comfort. The arc of the frame sets the bike apart; most bikes have a harsh triangular shape. Each bike made by The Boston Bike Company has a distinctive frame. The top part of the frame is shaped in an arc, making it both aesthetically pleasing and reflective of the company's commitment to agility.

The USS Constitution Navy ship, the world's oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat, is known as "Old Ironsides." It was given that moniker because even cannonballs could not pierce its strong oak sides. The USS Constitution is reflected in The Boston Bike Company's logo because the company fashions itself in a similar way. The Boston Bike Company's bikes will stand up to the test of time, and they will help transcend their customers' lives by offering fun and customized commuting and recreational experiences.

The company's founders include John Sortino, Mel Griffin, Han Tran, Mike Flanigan, and Kevin Griffin. For press inquiries or further information, please contact Mel Griffin, COO, at 617-599-7826 and visit thebostonbikecompany.com.

