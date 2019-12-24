The Business of 3D Printing: Metals (AMS 2020 2-Day Summit & Exhibition: Boston, U.S. - February 11-12, 2020)
DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Business of 3D Printing: Metals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This must-attend Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals. As usual, the conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. As always with AMS, attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.
The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.
Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:
Metals
- A roadmap for the latest trend in metal 3DP: compact metal printers
- Understanding of the role of hybrid printers in metal additive manufacturing
- The latest on 3D printing of new kinds of metals including copper, refractory materials, etc.
- Case studies for metal printing from the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and other industry sectors
- An update on the role of post-processing in metals-based additive manufacturing
- The latest metals service bureau trends
In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists, and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.
Feb. 11-12 Includes
- Entrance to Metals Tracks ONLY
- Same benefits as Gold Passport
Agenda
February 11th, 2020
Metal Track Chairman - Lawrence Gasman
8:30 am Welcome
9:25 am Metals forecasts
- Speaker: Scott Dunham - Vice President of Research
New Printer Technology Symposium
10:00 am Fireside chat Compact metal printers Speaker: Greg Mark Markforged - CEO
10:35 am Panel: Hybrid metal printers
- Speaker: Jeff Herman - FabriceLabs - Co-Founder & CEO
- Speaker: Roland Mayetissfer - Coherent/OR Laser - Product Line Manager
11:15 am Coffee break
11:35 am Panel: Multilaser printers
- Speaker: Dr. Gregory Brown - Vice President, Process Engineering
12:20 pm Lunch
2:20 pm Debate: The future of metals binder jetting
- Speaker: Brett Harris HP-Product Manager Materials: HP metal jet
Metal Materials Symposium
3:05 pm Fireside chat New metals for additive manufacturing
- Speaker: Oleksandra Korotchuk BASF SD Business Development Manager
- Speaker: Aamir Abid Global Advanced Metals - Senior Research and Development Engineer at Global Advanced Metals
Coffee break
3:40 pm Panel: Aluminum and Copper for PJ4
4:15 pm Panel: Software and Design for Metal AM
- Speaker: Mike Grau Autodesk - Technical Manager, Advanced Consulting
5.00 pm End of Day One
February 12th, 2020
Metal Track Chairman - Lawrence Gasman
8:30 am Welcome
9:05 am Metals Keynote II
- Speaker: Craig Sungail - Global Advanced Metals - Vice President - Global Research and Development
9:50 am Fireside chat: Patents for 3D metals printing
10:25 am Coffee break
Metal Service Bureau Symposium
10:45 am Panel: Supply chains and customer trends for metal service bureaus
11:25 am Panel: Machines and materials for metal service bureaus
- Speaker: Franziska Maschowski - Trumpf, inc - Head of Sales Additive Manufacturing
12:05 pm Lunch
Metal Printing: User Experiences
2:00 pm Panel: Metal printing in the automotive industry
- Speaker: Jonah Myerberg - Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO
- Speaker: Ankit Saharan - EOS - Manager of Research and Applications Development at EDS North America
2:40 pm Panel: Metal printing in the aerospace industry
3:20 pm Panel: Alternatives to metal in 3D printing: Composites and ceramics
4:00 pm Conference closes
Speakers
Les Kalman
Schulich School of Medicine, Western University - Assistant Professor, Restorative Dentistry
Feb 12, 11:25am: Panel: Dental lab experiences with 3D printing
Dr. Aamir Abid
Global Advanced Metals - Senior Research and Development Engineer
Feb 11, 3:05pm: Fireside chat: New metals for additive manufacturing
Dr. Gregory Brown
Velo3D - Vice President, Process Engineering
Feb 11, 11:35 am: Panel: Multilaser Printer
Bryan Crutchfield
Materialise - VP Materialise North America
Feb 11, 11:35am: 3D printing in surgical planning and modeling
Scott Dunham
SmarTech - Vice President of Research
Feb 11, 9:25am: SmarTech Analysis: Metals forecasts
Feb 11, 10:00am: Medical forecasts and dental forecasts
Lawrence Gasman
SmarTech - President
Chairman Metal Track
Laura Gilmore
EOS - Medical Account Manager of EOS North America
Feb 11, 9:25am: Fireside chat: Emerging trends for 3D printing in healthcare
Mike Grau
Autodesk - Technical Manager, Advanced Consulting
Feb 11, 4:15pm: Panel: Software and Design for Metal AM
Brett Harris
HP - Product Manager Materials: HP metal Jet
Feb 11, 2:20pm: Debate: The future of metals binder jetting
Jeff Herman
Fabric8Labs - Co-Founder & CEO
Feb 11, 10:35am: Hybrid metal printers
John Hornick
SmarTech - Senior Analyst
Chairman Medical/Dental Track
Oleksandra Korotchuk
BASF 3D Printing Solutions - Business Development Manager
Feb 11, 3:05 pm: Fireside chat: New metals for additive manufacturing
Greg Mark
Markforged - CEO
Feb 11, 10:00am: Fireside chat: Compact metal printers
Justin Marks
Arfona - Founder and CEO
Feb 12, 11:25am: Panel: Dental lab experiences with 3D printing
Neff Martin
Arburg - Head of Plastic Freeforming
Panel: Feb 11, 10:35am: 3D-printing in implants and orthopedics
Franziska Maschowski
Trumpf, inc - Head of Sales Additive Manufacturing
Feb 12, 11:25am: Machines and materials for metal service bureaus
Roland Mayerhofer
Coherent/OR Laser - Product Line Manager
Feb 11, 10:35am: Panel: Hybrid metal printers
Feb 12, 10:45am: Panel: AM dental: Into the dental and oral surgery office
Jonah Myerberg
Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO
Feb 12, 2:00pm: Metal printing in the automotive industry
Ankit Saharan
EOS - Manager of Research and Applications Development at EOS North America
Feb 12, 2:00pm: Panel: Metal printing in the automotive industry
Davide Sher
SmarTech - Senior Analyst Europe
Chairman Bioprinting Symposium
Craig Sungail
Global Advanced Metals - Vice President - Global Research and Development
Feb 12, 9:05am: Metals Keynote II
Bob Zollo
Avante Technology - President
Feb 11, 4:15pm: Panel: Regulation of Additive Medical
