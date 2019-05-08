NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium carbonate market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0 % between 2019 and 2024.



The calcium carbonate market size is projected to grow from 21.2 billion in 2019 to USD 28.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024. Increasing demand from emerging economies and growing consumption of calcium carbonate from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, and paints & coatings are creating growth opportunities for the market players. However, increasing cost due to high transportation charges acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.



Ground calcium carbonate segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.Ground calcium carbonate is widely used as fillers in the plastic, rubber, and paper industries because of its low cost.



It provides brightness to paints, coatings, and paper. Furthermore, it provides a high level of illumination and light scattering properties.



The rhombohedral particle shape of ground calcium carbonate creates a porous surface on the paper sheet and improves the quality of paper.It is inert, non-combustible, and adsorbs low oil and water.



Ground calcium carbonate powder is used widely in polymer composites to improve its physical properties, which help in enhanced functionalities and improved workability.



Plastic is estimated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of calcium carbonate.

The plastics end-use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period.This is due to the increasing demand for calcium carbonate-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry and the ability of calcium carbonate to enhance the properties of plastics and help in improved heat dissipation.



In addition, the increasing use of plastics in various end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, and electrical & electronics has increased the demand for plastics. These factors contribute to the growth of the calcium carbonate market in the plastic industry.



The APAC calcium carbonate market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing calcium carbonate market.The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for calcium carbonate from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings.



The presence of a strong industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the calcium carbonate market in APAC.



Breakdown of the Profiles of Primary Interviewees:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 33%

• By Designation – C Level - 50%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 25%

• By Region – APAC - 50%, Europe - 20%, North America - 10%, South America - 10%, Middle East & Africa - 10%,



Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Imerys (France), Omya AG (Switzerland), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Mississippi Lime Company (US), Carmeuse (Belgium), Safeco (Belgium), Midwest Calcium Carbonate (US), Calcinor SA (Spain), and Excalibar Minerals LLC (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the calcium carbonate market and its use in different end-use industries across various regions.It estimates the size of the calcium carbonate market for 2019 and forecasts the growth potential of the market across different segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights present views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the calcium carbonate market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the calcium carbonate market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on calcium carbonate offered by the top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the calcium carbonate market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets; analyzes markets for calcium carbonate in different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the calcium carbonate market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies and products of the leading players in the calcium carbonate market



