The Cargo Van Upfit Equipment & Conversion Services Market in North America - Forecast to 2024: Market Dynamics, M&A Activity & Demand Factors

A fast-growing downstream business of upfit/conversion and installation of storage, shelving and other equipment for workready vans across numerous applications.

Report Highlights

Comprehensive analysis of cargo van upfit equipment upfitters at the Authorized Upfitter and Distribution levels.

Market size estimate: units & dollars 2019

E-commerce impacts from striving for higher delivery efficiency through optimum interior layouts

Market size & share breakouts by upfit equipment & channels - fleet v. distribution

Market dynamics, M&A activity & demand factors

Competitive landscape through extensive data and profiles

Electric vehicles penetration

Excel database included for market size and competitive share breakouts - units and dollars

This report analyzes and quantifies a niche segment of the market for OE commercial vans that are upfitted and equipped to specific customer requirements through the installation of shelves, storage, partitions, ladders, and numerous other equipment.



The vans are made work-ready for numerous service professions and vocational uses, some examples being electric and gas utility work, plumbers, electricians, refrigeration, etc.



With the advent of the Eurovan, the business of equipping commercial vans has had a new lease of life. Some of these equipment solutions will also find their way into e-commerce deliveries, as vendors like Amazon strive for delivery efficiencies.

