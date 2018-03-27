NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell harvesting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The cell harvesting market is estimated at USD 213.87 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach USD 324.5 million market by 2023. Factors driving this market include rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the growing use of single-use bioprocessing containers is the major factor hampering the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365429



In 2017, the biopharmaceutical applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The cell harvesting market is classified on the basis of applications into biopharmaceutical applications, stem cell research, and other applications.The biopharmaceutical applications segment accounted for the largest share of this market segment.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products in the treatment of infectious and chronic diseases and the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide.



Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the cell harvesting market is classified into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users.The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities to develop new products across the globe.



North America accounted for the largest regional segment in the market.

Geographically, the cell harvesting market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe.The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



The growth in this market can be attributed to the presence of major key players in the region, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D expenditure, and private and government funding for cell-based research.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 23% and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation – C-level – 15%, Director-level – 32%, Others – 53%

• By Region – North America - 34%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 23%, RoW – 16%



Key players operating in the cell harvesting market include PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).



Research Coverage:

The report analyses the cell harvesting market by type, application, end user, and region.Apart from comprehensive geographic and market sizing, the report also provides the competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years.



In addition, the report profiles companies with developments, and strategies adopted by key players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. The abovementioned market research data, market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions to be successful in the market.



Benefits of Buying this Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the five strategies mentioned below to strengthen their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following strategies:

• Market Penetration: The report analyzes the cell harvesting market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the cell harvesting market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various cell harvesters across geographies.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the cell harvesting market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365429



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cell-harvesting-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-87-300620195.html