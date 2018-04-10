The Census is a Snapshot of America; Immigration is an Important Part of the Picture, Says FAIR

"Immigration is the single most important demographic phenomenon in America. Some 15 million new people settle legally and illegally in the United States each decade, and it is critical that our nation understand how decades of mass immigration is affecting the nation," responded Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

"The Census is not just a decennial headcount. It is a snapshot of the nation that affects just about every important decision policymakers at the federal, state, and local level will make over the coming decade. It is essential that we have reliable data about how many noncitizens are living in our country in order to understand their impact on the nation and our ability to effectively plan for the future," said Stein.

Among the aspects of American life affected by the Census are the apportionment of congressional representation and the allocation of trillions of dollars in federal funds over the next ten years. The Census can even determine the outcome of a close presidential election, as each state's electoral vote total is tied to the number of seats it is awarded in the House of Representatives.

"One can only surmise that the reason mass immigration advocates and the leadership of the Democratic Party object to the inclusion of a question about citizenship is because they are afraid of what the information will reveal. They want the American people kept in the dark.

"The American people need and have a right to this important information so that they, through their elected officials, can make informed decisions about the many issues affected by our nation's immigration policies, including our immigration policy itself," concluded Stein.

