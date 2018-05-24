NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is projected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.26 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The high prevalence of hydrocephalus and the subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures and the growing geriatric population are factors driving the growth of this market. The growing healthcare market in developing economies is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the dearth of trained professionals and complications related to CSF shunts may challenge market growth during the forecast period to a certain extent.



By product, the shunts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2022).



The market is segmented by product into shunts and external drainage systems.The shunts segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to growing number of shunting procedures performed worldwide as well as the increasing number of revision shunt surgeries being performed due to shunt malfunction and infection.



By end user, the pediatric segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is segmented into pediatric, adult, and geriatric end users. The pediatric segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and this growth is attributed to the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus along with the rising number of shunting procedures performed in the pediatric population.



Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. The highest growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can be primarily attributed to high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus in China, growing geriatric population in Japan, and increasing medical tourism in India and several RoAPAC countries.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–65%, Tier 2–25% and Tier 3–10%

• By Designation – C-level–30%, Director Level–48%, Others–22%

• By Region – North America–48%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%, Row–7%



The key players in the global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market are Medtronic (Ireland), Integra (US), B.Braun (Germany), DePuy Synthes (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co.



KG (Germany), SOPHYSA (France), Natus Medical (US), Dispomedica GmbH (Germany), Delta Surgical Limited (UK), Argi Grup (Turkey), Moller Medical GmbH (Germany), G. SURGIWEAR LTD. (India), and Wellong Instruments Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).



