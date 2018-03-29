NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368675





The cerium oxide nanoparticles market is projected to reach USD 630.2 million by 2022 from USD 259.7 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles from various applications, such as biomedical and CMP is driving the cerium oxide nanoparticles market. Various studies are currently being conducted on cerium oxide nanoparticles, to understand their role in potential applications including Chemical Looping Combustion (CLC), photolytic and thermolytic water splitting, therapeutic agent, and others. The toxicity caused due to nanoparticles is a major restraint of the market.



The Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) is the largest application segment of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market

CMP is the largest application segment of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market. Cerium oxide nanoparticles have been utilized in chemical mechanical planarization to polish wafers during manufacturing of semiconductors.



The dispersion form segment of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market is projected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

Dispersion is the largest form segment of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market.The dispersion form is easy to use, helps in retaining the particle size, and prevents agglomeration of the nanoparticles.



Hence, this form is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period.



The cerium oxide nanoparticles market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing market for cerium oxide nanoparticles globally, with China expected to be the most dominant market in the region.This region is also witnessing the highest growth rate, which is attributed to the ongoing rapid economic expansion in the region.



In addition, rapid developments in the semiconductor industry are also driving the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in CMP application in the region.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories on the basis of company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 10%, Asia Pacific – 60%, and Europe – 30%,



The report also includes company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players, such as Cerion (US), Plasmachem (Germany), American Elements (US), Inframat Advanced Materials (US), NYACOL Nano Technologies (US), and Nanophase Technologies (US) to strengthen their position in the cerium oxide nanoparticles market.



This research report categorizes the cerium oxide nanoparticles market on the basis of form, application, and region.It forecasts revenue growth and includes an analysis of trends in each of the submarkets.



These segments have been further described in detail in the report.The value forecasts for these segments have also been provided in the report till 2022.



The report also includes company profiles and competitive strategies that have been adopted by the major players operating in the cerium oxide nanoparticles market.



