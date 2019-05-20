NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The increasing number of cervical cancer endoscopic device launches is one of the key factors that will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. With the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced diagnostic products which can improve the efficacy of cervical cancer diagnosis. Moreover, many companies are also focusing on developing portable and fixed cervical cancer endoscopic devices and are launching products in various economies. Therefore, product approvals by regulatory departments and launch of products will help companies to increase product sales and grow product-related awareness, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the cervical cancer endoscopic devices market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.







Market Overview



Increasing prevalence of cervical cancer



With the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, there has been a growing demand for smart colposcopes. The growing partnerships between manufacturers and end-users will boost the adoption of cervical cancer endoscopic devices.



Shortage of skilled professional



With the increasing number of cervical cancer cases, there is a growing need for skilled professionals. Hence, the shortage of skilled professionals can reduce the adoption of cervical cancer endoscopic devices.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cervical cancer endoscopic devices market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. The high cost of conventional colposcopes can negatively impact market growth, due to which companies are focusing on developing portable smart and pocket colposcopes which are available at low cost. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



