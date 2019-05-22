NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The recent approvals of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer is one of the key factors expected to trigger the chemotherapy treatment market during the forecast period. With the rising prevalence of cancer, the demand for chemotherapeutics agents is increasing. The market has witnessed recent approvals of chemotherapeutics agents such as TECENTRIQ by regulatory authorities in different regions. TECENTRIQ in combination with carboplatin and etoposide is being used for first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage, small-cell lung cancer. This will boost the chemotherapy treatment market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the chemotherapy treatment market will register a CAGR of nearly 3% by 2023.







The drugs used in chemotherapy for cancer treatment have several side-effects such as vomiting and nausea, hypersensitivity reactions, and neutropenia. Hence, the availability of drugs to treat these side-effects will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The market has witnessed the development and approval of targeted therapies to treat different cancers, such as prostate cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, and thyroid cancer. This may pose a challenge to the global chemotherapy treatment market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the chemotherapy treatment market during 2019-2023, view our report.



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market are focusing on the development of combination therapies with chemotherapy drugs along with targeted therapies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



