The Childhood Cancer Project's 100 Keys to the Cure Ultra-Marathon

MIAMI, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caryn Lubetsky, a Miami-based attorney, law professor, mother of three, nationally ranked runner, cross-country coach, two-time Iron-man finisher, ultra runner, childhood cancer advocate and board member of The Childhood Cancer Project, is participating in the 11th annual KEYS100 Mile Individual Ultra-marathon on Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, 2018, in support of The Childhood Cancer Project. The event will begin in Key Largo and finish in Key West.

Besides taking part in the individual 100-mile marathon, Caryn's goal was to raise $1000 per mile, $100,000 in total, through community and corporate sponsorship, with all the funds going directly to The Childhood Cancer Project, in order to fund life-saving, childhood cancer research. Sponsors were asked to sponsor one or more miles, in increments of $1000. On Saturday, May 12th, Caryn, and The Childhood Cancer Project surpassed their goal.

The Childhood Cancer Project was founded by the parents, family members, and friends of Joshua Segal, who began his battle with osteosarcoma, a rare type of childhood cancer, in 2015. The Childhood Cancer Project is committed to supporting childhood cancer research and to the development of more effective and less toxic treatments for cancer's youngest warriors. The Childhood Cancer Project "Develops Cures" and "Delivers Hope."

Tax-deductible gifts to The Childhood Cancer Project, allow the 501c3, Florida based, nonprofit organization to fund gifted scientists so they can develop groundbreaking treatments and cures. 100% of all donations made to The Childhood Cancer Project go directly to fund childhood cancer research.

Keys to the Cure Corporate Sponsors: Schlesinger Law PA, GL Homes, Jiffy Lube, Getaroom.com, Medz-Direct, Starwood Property Trust

For more information, visit: www.TheChildhoodCancerProject.org

