The advent of smart connected chillers to drive growth in the market. Factors such as the growing need to improve the reliability and performance of chillers, minimize downtime, reduce the overall maintenance costs have led to the emergence of smart connected chillers. This is one of the recent developments in the global chillers market, which is transforming the way chillers are being serviced and maintained. Technavio' s analysts have predicted that the chiller market in Europe will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.



Market Overview

Growing demand for frozen food

In the last few years, the consumption of frozen food has witnessed a gradual growth across regions, mainly due to hectic lifestyles and work schedules compelling consumers to opt for frozen fruits and vegetables for daily consumption.

Intense market competition

Some of the regional vendors in APAC sell components and parts at subsidized rates, thus adversely affecting the sales of high-quality premium products by international players. This affects the pricing strategy, R&D investments, and brand image of established international players.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the chiller market in Europe during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Mitsubishi Electric and UNITED TECHNOLOGIES the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advent of smart connected chillers and the growing demand for frozen food, will provide considerable growth opportunities to chiller manufactures. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, and UNITED TECHNOLOGIES (Carrier) are some of the major companies covered in this report.



