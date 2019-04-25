The City of DeKalb Reports Email Security Incident

DEKALB, Ill., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of DeKalb announced today that it began notifying individuals of a security incident involving some of its employees' email accounts.

On January 18, 2019, the City discovered an incident involving some of its employees' email accounts. The City secured the email accounts, conducted an investigation, and retained a leading computer forensic firm to assist with its investigation. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized individual had gained access to certain employees' email accounts and may have accessed or downloaded the contents of the email accounts. After conducting a thorough review of the contents of the email accounts, the City determined on April 2, 2019, that the affected emails may have contained personal information including names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, and in some cases financial account numbers, payment card numbers, or medical information. The City of DeKalb's internal network, files, and online payment systems, which are distinct from its email systems, were not accessed.

The City began mailing letters to affected individuals on April 24, 2019. Additionally, the City is offering one year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to those whose Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers were affected. Although the City has no evidence that any personal information has been misused, the City encourages individuals to remain vigilant by reviewing their account statements for any unauthorized activity.

The City has also established a dedicated call center, available at (855) 424-2584 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, to answer any questions that affected individuals may have. For additional information regarding this incident, please visit the City of DeKalb website at https://www.cityofdekalb.com/1256/Email-Security-Incident.

To further protect personal information, the City of DeKalb has implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures.

