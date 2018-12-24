NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Clean-in-place market is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.49% from 2018 to 2023

The clean-in-place market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2018 to USD 15.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.49%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by several factors, such as advantages of CIP systems in various applications, increased use of CIP systems in the pharma industry, and high demand for processed and convenience food and dairy products, as well as for beverages. Rapid automation of processing plants and stringent government policies for manufacturing companies to comply with food hygiene and safety standards provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the clean-in-place market. However, the high cost of operation restraint the clean-in-place market growth.







Reuse CIP systems is expected to dominate the clean-in-place market during forecast period

Reuse CIP systems accounted for the largest share of the clean-in-place market in 2018, and the market for reuse CIP systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Unlike the single-use CIP system where water and cleaning solutions are used only once before disposal, the reuse system recirculates cleaning detergents and water from a previous cycle to be reused in the following cycle's pre-rinse step.



Thus, in the re-use CIP system, the cleaning solution is introduced to the plant to be cleaned and recirculated as required until the cleaning cycle is complete, thereby saving ownership cost and reducing wastage.



Pharmaceutical industry is expected to hold significant share of clean-in-place market by 2023

The pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest share of the clean-in-place market in 2018.In pharmaceutical plants, proper hygiene should be maintained to ensure the safety and high quality of the product.



Pharmaceutical manufacturers must perform frequent cleaning of the interior surfaces of their process equipment to meet stringent regulations. The CIP system is designed to automate essential cleaning and disinfection processes, as well as to avoid time-consuming disassembly and assembly work.



Market in APAC is likely to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The clean-in-place market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities to the players in the clean-in-place market during the forecast period due to the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players in this region.



Increasing stringent regulations pertaining to the production and processing of food, dairy, and pharma products in countries such as China and India boost the demand for CIP systems. Also, ever-growing population and increasing disposable income in APAC countries have led to the increase in the demand for processed food, dairy products, beverages, and pharma products, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the CIP market in this region.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Manager Level = 25%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Tetra Pak International (Switzerland)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Sani-Matic (US)

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• SPX FLOW (US)

• Krones AG (Germany)

• KHS GmbH (Germany)

• Melegari Manghi (Italy)

• Centec GmbH (Germany)

• Millitec Food Systems (UK)



Research Coverage

In this report, the clean-in-place market has been segmented on the basis of system type, offering, end-user industry, and geography.Based on system type, the market has been segmented into single-use CIP systems and reuse CIP systems.



The clean-in-place market based on offering has been segmented into single-tank systems; two-tank systems; multi-tank systems; sensors; spray balls, tank washers, and nozzles; and others (CIP air eliminators and air vents).The market for end-user industry has been segmented into food; dairy; pharmaceuticals; brewery and beverages; and others (cosmetics, industrial wastewater, and oil and petrochemicals).



The study also forecasts the size of the market in 4 main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the clean-in-place market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include system type, offering, end-user industry, and region.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the clean-in-place market.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, as well as product launches, acquisitions, and expansion carried out by major market players.



