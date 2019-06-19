The Cleanroom Lighting Market for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, 2019-2024: Healthcare & Life Sciences to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Lighting Market by Light Source (LED and Fluorescent), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End User (Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages), Mounting Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cleanroom lighting market is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2024 from USD 742 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth of the cleanroom lighting market is driven by factors such as the need for the controlled environment with an extremely low level of pollutants in manufacturing industries, and stringent regulations in healthcare and food processing industries to prevent contamination of the product.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the rapidly growing segments in the healthcare sector. The pharmaceutical companies need to ensure that the final formulated product is contamination free, which can be achieved by maintaining a clean and controlled environment. This requirement of a clean environment in the pharmaceutical industry boosts the adoption of cleanrooms, thereby providing growth opportunities to the cleanroom lighting market players.

Moreover, the healthcare industry is growing rapidly in developing countries and cities, such as the UAE, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. The increasing awareness about healthcare services, government initiatives for the development of healthcare sectors, and increasing investments by healthcare providers are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare industry in the Middle East, thereby boosting the demand for cleanrooms and cleanroom lightings in the region.

Some of the major players in the cleanroom lighting market are Signify holding. (Signify, Netherlands), Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (Wipro, India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton, India), Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, Ireland), LUG Light Factory Sp. z o.o. (LUG Light Factory, Poland), TerraUniversal. Inc. (Terra Universal, US), Solite Europe Ltd (Solite Europe, UK), Paramount Industries, Inc.(Paramount, US), Kenall Manufacturing. (Kenall Manufacturing, US), and Eagle Lighting Australia (EagleLighting, Australia).

