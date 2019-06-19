The Cleanroom Lighting Market for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, 2019-2024: Healthcare & Life Sciences to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period
Jun 19, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Lighting Market by Light Source (LED and Fluorescent), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End User (Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages), Mounting Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cleanroom lighting market is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2024 from USD 742 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The growth of the cleanroom lighting market is driven by factors such as the need for the controlled environment with an extremely low level of pollutants in manufacturing industries, and stringent regulations in healthcare and food processing industries to prevent contamination of the product.
The pharmaceutical industry is one of the rapidly growing segments in the healthcare sector. The pharmaceutical companies need to ensure that the final formulated product is contamination free, which can be achieved by maintaining a clean and controlled environment. This requirement of a clean environment in the pharmaceutical industry boosts the adoption of cleanrooms, thereby providing growth opportunities to the cleanroom lighting market players.
Moreover, the healthcare industry is growing rapidly in developing countries and cities, such as the UAE, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. The increasing awareness about healthcare services, government initiatives for the development of healthcare sectors, and increasing investments by healthcare providers are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare industry in the Middle East, thereby boosting the demand for cleanrooms and cleanroom lightings in the region.
Some of the major players in the cleanroom lighting market are Signify holding. (Signify, Netherlands), Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (Wipro, India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton, India), Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, Ireland), LUG Light Factory Sp. z o.o. (LUG Light Factory, Poland), TerraUniversal. Inc. (Terra Universal, US), Solite Europe Ltd (Solite Europe, UK), Paramount Industries, Inc.(Paramount, US), Kenall Manufacturing. (Kenall Manufacturing, US), and Eagle Lighting Australia (EagleLighting, Australia).
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Cleanroom Lighting Market
4.2 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Light Source
4.3 Cleanroom Lighting Market in APAC, By End User and By Country
4.4 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Offering
4.5 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Controlled Environment With Extremely Low Levels of Pollutants in Manufacturing Industries
5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations in Healthcare and Food Processing Industries to Prevent Contamination of Product
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Sterile Manufacturing Areas in Pharmaceuticals Industry
5.2.1.4 Advancements in Medical Devices to Support the Growth of Cleanroom Lighting
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost Associated With Cleanrooms
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Economies in Middle East to Boost Cleanroom Lighting Adoption
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Customized Designs of Cleanrooms
5.2.4.2 Need for Technical Know-How
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Key Trends
6.2.1 Regulations and Standards
6.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Modular Cleanrooms
7 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Light Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 LED
7.2.1 Benefits Such as Greater Durability, Longer Shelf Life Driving the Adoption of LED in Cleanroom Lighting
7.3 Fluorescent
7.3.1 Asia Pacific is Mainly Driving the Fluorescent Market in Cleanroom Lighting
8 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Mounting Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Recessed Mounted
8.2.1 Recessed Mounted Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Mounting Type in Cleanroom Lighting Market
8.3 Surface Mounted
8.3.1 Food & Beverages is the Major End User for Surface Mount
9 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Hardware to Hold Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Software Makes the Lighting Systems More Effective and Connected
9.4 Services
9.4.1 Services Expected to Grow at Highest Rate for Cleanroom Lighting Market
10 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.2.1 Growth in Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Manufacturers Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market for Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.3 Industrial Manufacturing
10.3.1 Asia Pacific is Key Region Which Spurs the Growth of Industrial Manufacturing in Cleanroom Lighting Market
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.4.1 Food & Beverages Expected to Grow at Highest Rate
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Aerospace and Scientific Research Institutes are the Other End-User Driving Cleanroom Lighting Market
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Strict Regulatory Guidelines Boost the Growth of Cleanroom Lighting Market in the Us
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Presence of Several Device Manufacturers, Pharma Companies Helps to Drive the Market
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Manufacturing Compliance With International Standards Drive the Market of Cleanroom Lighting
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market in Europe
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Essentiality of Clean and Controlled Manufacturing Environment Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market in the Uk
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Presence of Many Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 to Meet Quality Requirements in Healthcare is Expected to Drive the Market
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 The Cleanroom Lighting Market in South Korea is Dominated By Recessed Mount
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 South America
11.5.1.1 Presence of Prominent Industries Creates the Demand for Cleanroom Lighting Market in South America
11.5.2 Middle East and Africa
11.5.2.1 Middle East and Africa is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market in RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Cleanroom Lighting Market
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.3.1 Product Developments
12.3.2 Agreements
12.3.3 Expansions
12.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.3 Innovators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profile
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Signify
13.2.2 Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting
13.2.3 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
13.2.4 Eaton
13.2.5 Lug Light Factory
13.2.6 Terra Universal
13.2.7 Solite Europe
13.2.8 Paramount Industries
13.2.9 Kenall Manufacturing
13.2.10 Eagle Lighting
13.3 Other Important Players
13.3.1 Isoone - Cleanroom Lighting
13.3.2 Hilclare Ltd
13.3.3 Imperial Sp. Z O.O. S.K.
13.3.4 Ludwig Leuchten GmbH & Co
13.3.5 Havells India
13.3.6 Linder AG
13.3.7 Ledspan Ltd.
13.3.8 Astra Lighting
13.3.9 Lumax Lighting
13.3.10 La Lighting
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5k36g
