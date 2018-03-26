The Colony Group Named a 2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews

"Our culture springs from our values, and our top value is a commitment to lifelong learning and the notion that we can—and must—always improve ourselves. This value informs everything that we do, including how we approach client service. We are in a constant state of innovation, reassessment, and improvement, all with the intention of being "better than before" for our clients and, we hope, our communities," said Michael Nathanson, Chairman, CEO and President of The Colony Group.

"One of the most compelling benefits of working at The Colony Group is the ability to work with such a diverse set of talented professionals. All of us at TCG have a voice, and it is that dynamic and collaborative environment that makes us not only unique, but committed to our associates and clients alike," added Kerri LaRosee, Vice President of Human Capital for The Colony Group.

"InvestmentNews is pleased to introduce our readers to firms with supportive cultures where advisers can thrive and are empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice," said Suzanne Siracuse, VP/Publisher, InvestmentNews. "They are role models for other firms in the industry who are striving to improve their own human resource policies and practices."

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only, financial advisory firm with approximately $8 billion in assets under management and approximately 140 employees as of March 20, 2018, with offices in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Maryland. Founded in 1986, The Colony Group provides high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, athletes, professionals, entrepreneurs, and institutions with deep expertise that goes well beyond investment management and can encompass the full suite of wealth management services, including tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, and cash and risk management. For more information, please visit http://www.thecolonygroup.com/.

