The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selects Energy Shrink to provide Energy, Climate Action and Facility Advisory Services

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy Shrink — a consultancy specializing in the decarbonization of the built environment — has been selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide Energy and Climate Action analysis and advisory services for programs and projects under the PRF74 contract which will be used by Executive Agencies of the Commonwealth.

Energy Shrink will cover services in the following two categories under the PRF74 Statewide contract:

Category 1: Energy and Climate Action Research, Analysis, Advisory and Consulting Services

Category 2: Energy and Climate Action Project Advisory and Consulting Services

These services will be used by entities throughout the state of Massachusetts ranging from local, county, city and non-profit entities amongst others. Our capable consulting team looks forward to working on some of the innovative policies, programs, and projects being developed in Massachusetts.

About Energy Shrink

Energy Shrink is a US east coast-based boutique consulting practice known for its thought leadership on decarbonization in the built environment. We provide policy advisory and program support through research and technical analysis, management and advisory services, and training and publications. Our clients include IFC (member World Bank Group), UNEP-FI (United Nations Environmental Programme – Finance Initiative), US Department of Energy, the DC Public Service Commission, DC Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU), Maryland Energy Administration (via Maryland Environmental Services), NYSERDA, and Montgomery County Green Bank.

Recent Energy Shrink projects have included crafting a green building policy for Fairfax City, providing education and training on decarbonization on behalf of UNEP-FI and DCSEU, and presenting on climate action at local governments.

Energy Shrink is a certified minority women-owned small business (MA MBE) with an established network of complementary qualified firms to deliver cutting-edge decarbonization projects at scale.

