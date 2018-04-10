The Conference Board and Mission Measurement Partner to Compile Comprehensive Database of Corporate Philanthropy's Social Impact

"Measuring and reporting social impact have been two of the most significant challenges faced by the business community in recent decades, as companies and nonprofits alike seek to make their societal contributions more effective," said Jonathan Spector, CEO of The Conference Board. "Building on The Conference Board's long-standing commitment to benchmarking corporate practices, this research will give companies an important understanding of how effective their efforts to move the needle of social issues have been."

The research will add to The Conference Board Corporate Intelligence suite of benchmarking studies (https://www.conference-board.org/intelligence/) and, among other things:

Assess outcomes most commonly funded by companies

Assess overall total social impact generated by corporations

Highlight the industries and company tiers that produce social outcomes most efficiently

Highlight the industries and company tiers that are moving the needle most on certain social outcomes

"With a combined annual giving of $20B, corporate philanthropy is not a rounding error – it's a significant capital investment," said Jason Saul, CEO, Mission Measurement. "CSR executives deserve the same rigor and data as the rest of the business in order to measure ROI, benchmark their peers and learn how to make philanthropic investment dollars go further. We are proud to partner with The Conference Board to create a new generation of impact data for corporations."

The collaboration follows a recent announcement by the IGP and Allstate Foundation that the Allstate Corporation, along with five other leading companies, are adopting the IGP platform as their standard for reporting the results of the nonprofits who benefit from their annual corporate philanthropy.

Companies and nonprofits interested in participating in the research can visit: https://www.impactgenome.org/.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE BOARD

The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. Winner of the Consensus Economics 2016 Forecast Accuracy Award (U.S.), The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

ABOUT MISSION MEASUREMENT

Mission Measurement is the leader in social sector data and insights that empower influential decision makers with a critical edge by connecting them to a new generation of research for standardizing, measuring, predicting and maximizing the return on investment in social outcomes. The Impact Genome Project® (IGP) is a field-wide, systematic effort to create the most comprehensive reporting standard for social outcomes, giving funders, practitioners, researchers, and policymakers a foundation on which to tailor their measurement of social impact and to make data-driven social investments, design and implement more effective programs, inform more meaningful research and, ultimately, solve social problems.

