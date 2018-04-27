The Conference Board to be the New Studio Location for Boardroom Resources Webcast Series, 'Inside America's Boardrooms'

The Conference Board Governance Center works in the public interest to provide knowledge and thought leadership on global corporate governance issues for boards and c-suite leaders, investors and other leading organizations to promote "good governance" and constructive solutions that support long-term corporate performance and trust in the United States. Boardroom Resources provides a forum for board challenges, solutions, and best practices, with the goal of improving board performance.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with TK and Boardroom Resources to continue producing such a high-quality, objective resource for the exploration of critical issues facing corporate governance stakeholders and the greater corporate governance community," said Chia.

Kerstetter emphasized the alignment between the two organizations: "'Inside America's Boardrooms' has always been about providing corporate directors, corporate secretaries and general counsels with information and guidance to be a more effective board of directors. We're excited because The Conference Board has followed a similar path of educating boards with their research and content for many years. The studio and resource relationship will benefit both organizations and our audience as we dive deeper into ever-evolving governance and boardroom issues."

The first episode produced under the new partnership focused on "Virtual Shareholder Meetings: The Good, Bad and Ugly." Future episodes of "Inside America's Boardrooms" will be available here.

