The Container Store Supports The Kaleidoscope Project

Yearlong corporate, employee & customer effort sponsors Aiden Hotel Project, launches employee resource group-led giving campaign

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Container Store, the nation's leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, has chosen The Kaleidoscope Project as the beneficiary of one of its employee resource group-led charitable giving campaigns. In March, the company began hosting a yearlong giving campaign through which employees and customers could support The Kaleidoscope Project's work to increase representation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in the creative design industry. The company is also a Diamond Sponsor of The Kaleidoscope Project's Aiden Hotel Renovation Project in High Point, North Carolina.

"Our MOSAIC employee resource group reviewed and carefully selected The Kaleidoscope Project as our partner because of the great work they do to empower creatives in the BIPOC community," said LaTisha Brandon, Vice President of DEI, Culture & Charitable Giving for The Container Store. "Our company was founded on the principles of treating employees, customers, vendors, and shareholders with dignity and respect, and our employee resource groups are committed to supporting causes that make a lasting social and economic impact. We are thrilled to partner with The Kaleidoscope Project to champion and support the work of BIPOC designers."

The Kaleidoscope Project specializes in designer showhouses built in historic spaces, with all designs created and executed by BIPOC designers. Since its inception, The Kaleidoscope Project has worked with more than forty-two BIPOC designers, seventeen interns, and eight artists, completing two evergreen design projects—renovating a historic thirty guestroom inn around the themes of rest, reflection, and rejuvenation and transforming a turn-of-the-century firehouse into luxurious, yet affordable housing apartments. Once each showhouse concludes, the designers' work lives on in the spaces they leave behind.

Through its sponsorship of the Aiden Hotel Project, The Container Store will support the renovation of the Aiden Hotel (formerly the Red Lion Hotel) in High Point, North Carolina. The Aiden hotel project features nineteen spaces that BIPOC designers will transform according to their unique vision. The closet spaces in each room will be finished in a variety of custom space options from The Container Store, with varying finishes and hardware according to the designers' preferences.

"We are honored to partner with The Container Store, a company that supports our broader design narrative of amplifying the voices of those who have rarely been given a voice to be heard," said Amy Lynn Schwarzbard, principal of The Life Designs Group, LD Hospitality Resources, and co-founder of The Kaleidoscope Project, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. "Our team of designers are excited to work with The Container Store on our next renovation project showcasing The Container Store's power to transform spaces through their custom organization solutions."

The designer showhouses are the most visible part of the organization's work, but it is the organization's educational initiatives for young creatives, like their internships, sustainable focus, and educational programs that have the greatest impact. "The work of our foundation sets the groundwork for high school and college students who are passionate about design and the visual arts to have education, pathways, and opportunities that they were not aware of previously. We are so grateful to our industry partners, sponsors, and collaborators and especially to The Container Store for generously supporting and promoting these opportunities," Schwartzbard concluded.

Through its giving campaign, The Container Store will support the work of The Kaleidoscope Project, including its internships for students in high school and college and the scholarships it funds for those interns to receive the Green Leader Certification through the Sustainable Furniture Council. Those scholarships enable young BIPOC creatives to enter their industry with a knowledge of sustainability.

To promote the giving campaign, the ninety-six nationwide locations of The Container Store will utilize in-store signage, email outreach, social media, internal communications, and their online blog during key monthly observances to share their messages and encourage contributions. Customers can support The Kaleidoscope Project giving campaign at The Container Store registers or by making donations online by clicking here.

