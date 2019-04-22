NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Crab meat contains substantial amount of proteins, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, crab has anti-inflammatory properties for reducing blood pressure and improving both bone health and mental health. Such rising awareness of the health benefits of crab will foster its consumption in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the crab market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs

One of the growth drivers of the global crab market is the rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs. The consumption of crab is increasing with the growing awareness about health benefits of crab, which will drive the growth of the market.

Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs

One of the challenges in the growth of the global crab market is the overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs. Several governments across the world are banning fishing crabs temporarily to stop overfishing and depletion of stocks. This can severely impact the production and trade of crabs as well as increase the prices of crabs.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the crab market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.





