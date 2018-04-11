The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Selects Diversigen, Inc. as a Preferred Provider for Metagenomics and Microbiome Analysis Services

"Through our partnership with Diversigen, we are converting finite biosamples into reusable assets that will enable researchers across the country to not only gain expedited access to molecular data, but also leverage uniform datasets across projects, ultimately generating a critical mass of information necessary to advance the science," said Angela Dobes, MPH, Senior Director IBD Plexus.

"We are very excited to be able to work with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on this important endeavor. Engaging large cohorts with optimized standard practices is fundamentally critical for discovery in translational microbiome research. The inclusion of such data into the IBD Plexus® platform is a model for research across many areas of disease. We are pleased that the Foundation recognized Diversigen's deep commitment to quality across the entire microbiome pipeline and our continual investment in process and analytical innovation," said Dr. Joseph Petrosino, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Diversigen, Inc.

About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the largest non-profit, voluntary, health organization dedicated to finding cures for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults who are affected by these diseases. The Foundation works to fulfill its mission by funding research; providing educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public; and furnishing supportive services for those afflicted with IBD. For more information visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

About Diversigen, Inc.

Diversigen, Inc. is a Baylor College of Medicine portfolio company. The company provides consultative end-to-end solutions for sequencing, bioinformatics, and statistical analysis for the study of the microbiome of living organisms and environments. Diversigen, Inc. operates a state-of-the-art CLIA/CAP accredited laboratory deploying a variety of techniques to extract high quality nucleic acids from a multitude of sample types for subsequent metagenomics analysis. Diversigen's flexible sequencing and computing capacity, combined with ongoing improvements in analytic tools and their applications, allows for customized project-specific strategies.

For more information, visit www.diversigen.com or contact info@diversigen.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-crohns--colitis-foundation-selects-diversigen-inc-as-a-preferred-provider-for-metagenomics-and-microbiome-analysis-services-300627691.html

SOURCE Diversigen, Inc.

Related Links

https://diversigen.com/

