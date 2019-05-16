The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Worldwide Analysis & Outlook, 2018 to 2027

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Analytics Outsourcing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Data Analytics Outsourcing market attained a market value of USD 473.92 Million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.91% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is anticipated to slate USD 2656.73 Million by the end of 2027.

Further, the market of Data Analytics Outsourcing market worldwide is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 19.36% in 2027 as compared to the previous year. Surge in Data Analytics Outsourcing Market in the region is propagated significantly on the back of prodigious service sector. The evolution of the economy after the sub prime crisis tends to bolster the growth of industries in the country manifests data analytics outsourcing application across the country.



Canada's Data Analytics Outsourcing market was worth USD 202.51 Million in 2017 and is expected to register a a CAGR of 22.81%. In addition, the market is expected to garner USD 1565.22 Million by the end of 2027. Moreover, the market of Data Analytics Outsourcing market in Canada is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 23.34% in 2027 as compared to the previous year.



Data Analytics Outsourcing market reached USD 64.25 Million in 2017 across United Kingdom. Moreover, the market is expected to record value of USD 769.77 Million market by the end of 2027 registering a CAGR of 28.24% during the forecast period.



Australia's Data Analytics Outsourcing market value was USD 21.50 Million in 2017. Further, the market of Data Analytics Outsourcing market worldwide is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 30.10% in 2025 as compared to the previous year. Vast geographic location of the country sublimates data analytics outsourcing used in supply chain management for cost optimization and transportation of mined metals and agriculture goods to fulfill exports and consumption. Supply chain management used in various secondary & tertiary industries and exports in the country are promoting the data analytics outsourcing market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia Data Analytics Outsourcing Market



5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



6. Industry Analysis

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Model



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Restraints

7.3. Trends

7.4. Opportunities



8. Data Analytics Outsourcing-Risk Analysis

8.1. Demand Risk Analysis

8.2. Supply Risk Analysis



9. United States Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook

9.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the United States Data Analytics Outsourcing Market

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

9.2.1. By Value (USD Million)

9.2.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

9.3.1. By Analytics Type

9.3.1.1. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share (%), By Analytics Type(2018, 2027F)

9.3.1.1.1. Descriptive Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.1.1.2. Predictive Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.1.1.3. Prescriptive Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Analytics Type

9.3.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Analytics Type

9.3.2. By Application

9.3.2.1. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share (%), By Application (2018, 2027F)

9.3.2.1.1. Marketing Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.1.2. Sales Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.1.3. Fraud Detection and Risk Management, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.1.4. Supply Chain Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.1.5. Process Optimization, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.1.6. Advisory Services, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.1.7. Device Security Solution, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.1.8. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application

9.3.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Application

9.3.3. By Verticals

9.3.3.1. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share (%), By Verticals (2018, 2027F)

9.3.3.1.1. BFSI, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.2. E-commerce, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.3. Healthcare , 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.4. Telecom, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.5. IT Services, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6. Process Outsourcing, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.1. Call Centers, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.1.1. By Call Center Size:

9.3.3.1.6.1.1.1. Up to 50 Seats, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.1.1.2. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, Call Centers- 51-100 Seats, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.1.1.3. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, Call Centers- 101-151 Seats, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.1.1.4. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, Call Centers- 151-200 Seats, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.1.1.5. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, Call Centers- 201-500 Seats, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.1.1.6. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, Call Centers- Above 500 Seats, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.6.2. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.1.7. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027

9.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Verticals

9.3.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018 & 2027, By Verticals



10. United Kingdom States Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook



11. Canada Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook



12. Australia Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Dell Inc.

13.1.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

13.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

13.1.1.2.3. Product Strategy

13.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

13.1.1.4. Financial Performance

13.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

13.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

13.1.1.7. Recent Development

13.1.1.8. Regional Presence

13.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

13.1.2. Amazon.com Inc.

13.1.3. SAS Institute Inc.

13.1.4. Genpact

13.1.5. IBM Corporation

13.1.6. Accenture

13.1.7. Infosys Limited

13.1.8. Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

13.1.9. Atos SE

13.1.10. Google Inc.

13.1.11. Other Prominent Players



14. Strategic Recommendations



