NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The database automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379947





The database automation market size is expected to grow from USD 493.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,714.0 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.3% during the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud-based applications and services, and the rising partnerships and acquisitions in the database management space are expected to drive the growth of the database automation market. The database automation technology, which is being widely adopted by the leading verticals. In addition, the growth in investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled database management processes and the increase in the adoption of automation solutions across the globe are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the database automation market.

Concerns related to privacy and security of the data stored in databases, and the need for human involvement are expected to be the major challenges for the growth of the database automation market. Moreover, the database automation concept is in the developing phase; the availability of consultants with high expertise for the development and deployment of database automation solutions is limited, which may act as a challenge for the growth of the database automation market.



The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The services in the database automation market include professional services and managed services.Managed services provide all the required skillsets used for maintaining and upgrading a software, which is essential for the database automation ecosystem.



Managed service providers administer all the software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing the business applications and configuring the company policies.



MEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global database automation market during the forecast period.The rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, enormous growth of data generated from all industries in the region, increase in the demand for automated business processes due to lack of skilled labors, and higher development of infrastructure are driving the database automation market across verticals.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.

• By company type – Tier 1–18%, Tier 2–52%, and Tier 3–30%

• By designation – C-level - 28%, Director-level - 34%, and Others - 38%

• By region – North America - 32%, EMEA - 28%, and APAC - 40%



The major vendors in the global database automation market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), CA Technologies (US), BMC Software (US), Micro Focus (UK), AWS (US), Datavail (US), Percona (US), DBmaestro (US), HelpSystems (US), Datical (US), Redgate (UK), WhereScape (New Zealand), Severalnines (Sweden), Quest Software (US), IDERA (US), SAP (Germany), Chef (US), Redis Labs (US), NuoDB (US), TestingWhiz (US), Puppet (US), Clustrix (US), and MemSQL (US).



Research Coverage

The database automation market has been segmented on the basis of components (solutions and services), solutions (database design and configuration automation, database patch and release automation, database test automation, and application release automation), services (professional and managed), deployment modes (cloud and on-premises), applications (provisioning, backup, and security and compliance), enterprise size (large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]), verticals (manufacturing, healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), research and academia, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce, government and defense, telecom and IT, others which includes transportation, and oild and gas), and regions.The database automation solutions help enterprises improve efficiency, minimize costs, and reduce security vulnerabilities by automating routine administrative tasks and compliance processes.



The deployment modes in the database automation market are cloud and on-premises.Applications are segmented into provisioning, backup, and security and compliance.



The database automation market by enterprise size is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs.The verticals considered include BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and eCommerce, research and academia, media and entertainment, telecom and IT, government and defense, and others (transportation, and oil and gas).



On the basis of regions, the database automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), MEA, and Latin America.

The report is expected to help the market leaders and new entrants in the database automation market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments. The market numbers are further split into different application areas and regions.

2. The report helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report helps in understanding competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen the organization's position in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379947



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-database-automation-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-28-3-300633011.html