About this market

Growing home decor market will be a major factor driving the growth of the global decorative candles retail market. Rising affluence in major global economies coupled with lifestyle changes have led to a radical surge in demand for home decor products. Innovations in aromatherapy diffusers, plug-ins, and customized candles have positively grabbed the attention of retailers and millennials among the consumer group. Analysts have predicted that the decorative candles retail market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.







Market Overview

Diversified product portfolio of key vendors

Decorative candles can be categorized into various types life tapers, votives, containers, pillars and many more. Each type of candles is designed to cater different occasions or purposes like religious holidays, birthdays, gifts, and home decor. Thus, diversified product portfolio of key vendors will drive the growth of the market.

Emission of toxic fumes

Air pollution is regarded as a major threat to human health and life. Exposure to harmful fuels and gases results in serious health hazards and sometimes could lead to cancer. The burning of paraffin wax, a major raw material used in making candles, releases harmful toxins into the air, which can cause cancer with multiple exposure.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Walmart Inc. and Williams-Sonoma Inc the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing home decor market and diversified product portfolio of key vendors, will provide considerable growth opportunities to decorative candles retail manufactures. Amazon.com Inc., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Kingfisher plc, Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



