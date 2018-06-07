The Devil Is On The Move This Summer

DALLAS, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Devils River Whiskey, the fastest growing new spirits brand in Texas*, is taking the nation by storm and expanding distribution outside the lone star state beginning June 2018.

Devils River Whiskey, the fastest growing new spirits brand in Texas, is taking the nation by storm. Beginning June 2018, Devils River Whiskey will be available in 10 states including TX, FL, GA, CO, MO, KS, AR, OK, NE, & SC Carefully selected grains to bring out acclaimed warm and golden notes. Fermented with proprietary yeast. Mash distilled in traditional copper pot stills. Devils River Whiskey knows that to perfect a great whiskey, the devil is in the details.

"We launched Devils River Bourbon Whiskey in Texas on April 1, 2017 and the response has been incredible. We are extremely proud of our high-rye bourbon and very excited that people are taking notice of our small batch, 90 proof bourbon. After our great success in Texas, we've had more and more folks contact us looking for where they can buy it in their state," said president and co-founder, Mike Cameron. "Since partnering with a great group of distributors, we're excited to be able to share Devils River Bourbon with people outside Texas and into the Midwest and Southeast."

The whiskey industry is seeing unparalleled growth in the liquor category with bourbon and craft whiskies leading the charge. In 1964, Congress declared bourbon as America's Native Spirit, proclaiming it as the country's official distilled spirit. Bourbon has played a significant role in US history, having a huge impact on farming, commerce, taxation, politics and fun. "Bourbon's historical importance continues today," continued Cameron. "The whiskey business is booming and production is at its highest point since the '70s. We're thrilled to be a part of this exciting resurgence of the category." Today, over 42-million Americans regularly drink bourbon, more than 13% of the total US population. Simmons Research quoted, "the other 87% are really missing out on the fun."

Devils River small batch bourbon is bold, capturing the unbridled spirit of the water it's sourced from. A part of the Rio Grande basin system, the Devils River is remote and untamed, demanding respect for the raw power of its waters and the rugged beauty of its landscape. The river's naturally filtered limestone spring water is considered the purest water in Texas. The sweet iron-free water makes for the perfect whiskey foundation to create a bold bourbon with a smooth, warm finish.

Retailing for around $26.99 for 750 ml, this small-batch bourbon begins with carefully selected grains that result in the warm, golden notes of Devils River Whiskey. The bold flavor comes through as a result of Devils River's proprietary yeast strain used in the fermentation process.

The mash is distilled in traditional copper pot stills and then the whiskey is aged in dark #4 charred oak barrels, which enriches the amber color and the sweet yet bold flavor. The whiskey is finished with the exclusive chill filtration process lending the whiskey its signature smoothness and removes any harshness that might distract from the warm mouth-feel and flavorful notes of Devils River Bourbon Whiskey.

Devils River Bourbon has quickly won the hearts of not only Texans, but has racked up the industry awards as well, winning 5 gold medals including recognition as one of the best bourbons 10 years and younger by 4 different spirits competitions – 2017 Denver International Spirits Competition, 2017 Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, 2017 New York's Top Fifty and the 2017 International SIP awards. Additionally, the SIP Competition awarded Devils River Whiskey with a gold medal for the brand's packaging and label design.

Visit DevilsRiverWhiskey.com to find Devils River Whiskey near you.

About Devils River Whiskey

Devils River Whiskey, a premium whiskey company based in Dallas, Texas, is committed to creating a whiskey that stands apart from competition because of its use of the purest water in Texas at the heart of the production process.

Devils River Whiskey is distributed by Republic National Distributing Company (TX, FL, GA, CO, OK, NE and SC) Lohr Distributing (MO), Handcrafted Wine & Spirits (KS) and Moon Distributors (AR).

For more information, visit www.devilsriverwhiskey.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DevilsRWhiskey.

*AC Nielsen, 12 weeks ending 3/12/18

