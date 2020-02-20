The Dominguez Firm Selects the Winner of its Spring 2020 Legal Scholarship Award

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, a personal injury law firm based in California is happy to announce that Juan Quero has been selected as the winner of its Spring 2020 Legal Scholarship Award. He will receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,500 towards his law school tuition.

Juan Quero

When Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of The Dominguez Firm, J.J. Dominguez created the Legal Scholarship Award, his goal was to make sure deserving college students could accomplish the noble pursuit of a career in law, regardless of their financial situation. Realizing the considerable economic investment it takes to attend law school, he strives to encourage the next generation of attorneys by offering this scholarship.

Juan's incredible personal story, stellar academic record and commitment to effecting change resonated with us. After suffering the loss of his father at a young age, he had to overcome multiple difficulties throughout his childhood. Yet his mother never wavered in her support of his academic dreams. This, in spite of having to raise Juan and his siblings on her own.

While a student at U.C. Davis, Juan began volunteering at the Yolo County Neighborhood Court. This restorative justice program is designed to encourage low-level offenders to re-think their behavior instead of handing out severe punishments. This approach to justice is one of the reasons he has decided to become an attorney. It also instilled in him the belief that everyone, not a select few, should have access to the best legal resources available.

As Juan decides on which law school to attend this fall, The Dominguez Firm is excited to assist him in fulfilling his professional ambitions. "Thanks to The Dominguez Firm's generous reward, I will enter my first year of law school empowered to achieve my life-long dream: to become the first lawyer in my family. Nothing has nor will stop me from reaching this goal and this scholarship has brought me one step closer to my legal future."

