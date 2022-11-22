The E-Commerce Logistics Market is expected to reach € 13Bn in 2026F owing to the increased Wide Range of Products, Payment Options, Easy Returns, and Comfort of shopping from Home to the Buyers: Ken Research

Germany's population is anticipated to grow at the rate of 0.14%. The rise in online population and technological advancements is expected to increase the profitability of the E-Commerce sectors in near future.

The E-Commerce logistics industry in Germany is expected to be affected by the Russian-Ukraine war which will limit the market growth.

is expected to be affected by the Russian-Ukraine war which will limit the market growth. It is expected that the online population will increase from 62.4 Mn to 68.4 Mn in 2025 and the e-commerce retail will grow with it.

The E-Commerce industry is expected to grow: In 2022, the rate of decrease in revenue of E-Commerce Logistics is expected to slow down because of the increase in transportation costs which is a consequence of the increase in oil and gas prices due to the Russian-Ukraine War, due to which the E-Commerce logistics industry is expected to grow in the future years but at a comparatively slow pace. The growth is likely to be driven by retailers improving their online site experience and providing more a convenient way of shopping by increasing focus on mobile websites.

Electric bicycles to gain hype in the future: In Germany, domestic orders will dominate the type of shipment market. Electric bicycles are expected to gain hype in the future due to handling services cost-effectively. The demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to increase in the logistics industry in the coming future. Light-weighted vehicles tend to improve fuel efficiency which will help in cost saving. Also, studies show that 3PL will be preferred by companies because it helps in cost-saving and many other benefits.

Technological developments and Rising demand for Sustainable Logistics: The German population is becoming more aware of sustainability and increasing carbon footprint. They are more inclined towards sustainable and environment-friendly deliveries. The industry is moving towards a variety of technological advancements like IoT, AI, and drones. More warehouses, logistics center, and improved transportation across Germany has played an important role in achieving faster transit time and will also be beneficial in the future.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Online Population, Technological Advancements and Demand for Sustainable Deliveries" by Ken Research observed the potential of the E-Commerce Logistics Market in Germany. The rise in online population and technological advancements, the increasing general awareness regarding sustainability and convenience plus 24/7 availability and less hassle is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Germany E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Germany E-Commerce Retail Market

By Market Sizing

GMV

Order Value

Shipments

Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market:

By Type of Shipments

Domestic Shipments

International Shipments

By Delivery Area:

InterCity

IntraCity

By Mode of Shipment:

Land

Air & sea

By Delivery Period:

Express (Next Day)

Standard (1-2 Days)

By Type of Company:

3LP

Captive

By Product Category:

Fashion

Electronics

Furniture

Toys, Hobby and DIY

Beauty, Health, Personal & Household Care

Media

Food

Beverages

Germany E-Commerce Warehousing Market:

By Prime Locations

Prime Rents

Average Rents

Key Target Audience

E-Commerce Companies aiming to establish in Germany

Germany ' E-Commerce logistics industries

' E-Commerce logistics industries Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

E-Commerce Industry

Logistics industry

Shipping company

Warehousing Companies

E-Commerce users

Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Year: 2017-2020

2017-2020 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022F– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

E-Commerce Logistics Company

DHL

Hermes

DPD

GLS

UPS

Havi

Dascher

Royal Mail

FedEx

Mondial Relay

Amazon

PostNL

ITG GmbH (LGI Group)

Lufapak GmbH

Penske Truck Leasing Co.

Pfenning Logistics

Rhenus SE & Co.

FIEGE Logistik Stiftung & Co.

E-Commerce Companies

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Germany E-Commerce Retail Market Overview, 2021

Germany E-Commerce Retail Market Sizing (GMV, Order Value, Shipments), 2021

Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview and Genesis, 2021

Germany's E-Commerce Logistics Market Ecosystem

E-Commerce Logistics Market Ecosystem Timeline, Evolution, and Business Cycle of Germany's E-commerce Logistics Market

E-commerce Logistics Market Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market Sizing (Revenue, Shipments), 2021

Germany E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation (By Type of Shipments, By Delivery Area, By Mode of Shipment, By Delivery Period, By Type of Company), 2021

Germany Warehousing Market Overview, 2021

SWOT Analysis of the Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market

Trends and Development of the Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market

Challenges and Restraints of the German E-Commerce Logistics Market

Government Regulations of the Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market

Impact of Covid-19 on Germany's E-commerce logistics Market

E-commerce logistics Market End User Analysis of German E-Commerce Logistics Market

Competition Framework for Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market

Future Outlook and Projections for Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market, 2021-2026

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shopping platforms along with Introduction of New Technological Advancement

Iraq is a developing country in terms of internet penetration of 75% in 2021. Iraq's internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates all point to strong potential for the country's e-commerce market. Iraq E-commerce shipments market has been observed in its early growth stages of development, thus growing year on year majorly due to improving fulfillment rate and high demand for faster delivery, coupled with increase in the number of online orders. Expansion in internet services (~67.3% smart phone penetration in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in Iraq. Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, Whatsapp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by e-com logistics players.

Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Increasing Tech Savvy Millennials, Growing Demand for Faster Deliveries and Improving Logistics Infrastructure in the country

Malaysia is one of the top-ranking countries in Asia in terms of internet penetration with 88.5% penetration in 2021. Malaysia's internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates all point to strong potential for the country's e-commerce market. Malaysia E-commerce shipments market has been observed in its early growth stages of development, thus growing year on year majorly due to rising E-retailing coupled with increase in the number of online orders. Expansion in internet services (~88.5% internet penetration1 in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in Malaysia. Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, WhatsApp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by e-com logistics players.

UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 – Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

UAE E-commerce industry has witnessed an upward trajectory over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration in the region. UAE is considered the most advanced e-commerce market in MENA, with a penetration rate of ~% in 2017. The UAE enjoys many advantages that make it ideal for e-commerce growth. Its consumer demographic consists of a young internet-savvy population, with high social media usage. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in the E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growth in Internet Penetration along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

The Filipino E-commerce industry has witnessed a moderate rise over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration into the country. Escalation in the number of smartphones in the country, fast-growing middle-class population, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading to surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Manila and some other cities including Central Quezon City, Cebu, and Davao have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing have forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven by an increase in internet affinity and demand for value-added services.

