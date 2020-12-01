The Electric Lawn Mower European Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% Between 2020 & 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Electric lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2020-2025.



The market is witnessing the integration of consumer durable products, which is increasing adoption among end-users in the region.Consumers and businesses are expected to use grounds and garden maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the region's landscaping services market. Since the region has many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong. Meanwhile, new construction is likely to drive further new residences, which are likely to boost electric mowers' demand. In developing European countries, the construction of golf courses, public gardens and parks, and commercial business complexes are likely to drive the market's growth. The demand for electric mowers is likely to be fueled by the residential sector's growth in Europe. The residential construction market in Western, Central, and South European countries is likely to grow at CAGRs between 2% and 5% during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Growing Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology

Increasing Adoption of Green Landscaping Services

Growing Use of Battery-powered Lawn Mowers

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Electric lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The European electric lawn mower market is highly fragmented, with several local and global players. Deere & Co., Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, and The Toro Company are key leading vendors in the industry. The competition among these key players is intense. The leading 50 companies account for 90% of the European region. Several players offer a wide range of forest, construction, and garden equipment to achieve economies of scale. Other players also have a sizeable international and a local presence, with prominent leaders in their geographies.



Alfred Karcher

