Growing popularity of non-marking tires to drive growth of the market. Non-marking tires exhibit various benefits which includes reduction in floor marking, performance of tires is same as that of black tires, and reduction in floor cleaning requirements. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the electric wheelbarrow market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growth of global construction market

Governments of various countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are investing heavily in the development of smart cities. These large-scale developments are expected to boost the demand for electric wheelbarrows in construction activities.

Growing preference for rental options affecting sales revenue

Most of the warehouse companies prefer to rent logistics equipment, including electric wheelbarrows and trolleys, rather than buying them. This affects the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Ren Jieh and Zallys the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing popularity of non-marking tires and the growth of global construction market, will provide considerable growth opportunities to electric wheelbarrow manufactures. Etesia UK, Macauto, PowerPac Baumaschinen, Ren Jieh, and Zallys are some of the major companies covered in this report.



