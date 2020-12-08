'The Elf Games' Makes Charitable Holiday Donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To write a story that's infused with valuable life lessons is one thing, but to live those lessons out loud is another, and that's exactly what Chad Scott, the author of The Elf Games, is doing this year.

The Elf Games is excited to announce it will donate 10 percent of gross sales in November and December to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a leading children's hospital.

Elf Games

"It's a blessing to be able to give back to those in need, and it's a valuable lesson I want to teach my children," said Chad Scott, Author of The Elf Games, "The feeling of gratification you get from helping others is unmatched, and I'm looking forward to making this donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this year."

The mission of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is to advance cures and means of prevention for life-threatening pediatric diseases through research and treatment.

This is consistent with Founder Danny Thomas' vision to make sure no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay.

The Elf Games infuses the timeless underdog plot and breathes new life into the magical Christmas stories we've grown to love as Connor, the protagonist of this story, and his new teammates take on a group of mischievous elves under the watchful eye of one very jolly Coach Claus.

Throughout this page-turner for parents and kids alike, readers get a front-row seat to the action, all the while learning important and valuable lessons about teamwork, imagination, and determination. The lessons in The Elf Games closely align with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's perseverance in finding cures to save children.

Give back while giving the gift of reading this year with The Elf Games , a family-friendly, entertaining holiday children's book.

About 'The Elf Games'

From sportsmanship to empathy and everything in between, "The Elf Games" shares valuable and inspiring lessons within this beautifully written and illustrated holiday title. In fact, Peter Foyo has said "The Elf Games" is "The most beautifully illustrated and unique Christmas story for kids in 2020!" The holidays are around the corner and "The Elf Games," which combines education with entertainment, is the perfect story that young readers are sure to enjoy.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

the-elf-games.jpeg

The Elf Games

SOURCE Elf Games