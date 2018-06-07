NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The emulsion adhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.



The emulsion adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 12.98 billion in 2017 to USD 17.28 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for acrylic emulsion adhesives in the APAC region and technological innovations in end-use industries. However, performance issues in high strength applications are expected to restrain the growth of the emulsion adhesives market.



Acrylic polymer emulsion is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type segment of the emulsion adhesives market.



Based on resin type, the acrylic polymer emulsion segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Unique properties of acrylic polymer emulsions, such as transparency, resistance to breakage, and elasticity, are contributing to the growth of the acrylic polymer emulsion segment.



The increasing demand for acrylic polymer emulsions from end-use industries, such as paper & packaging, tapes & labels, construction, and automotive & transportation is another significant factor driving the growth of this segment.



Rising demand for acrylic emulsion adhesives from APAC is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the emulsion adhesives market.



The emulsion adhesives market in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in demand for acrylic emulsion adhesives and the gradual shift of manufacturing facilities to APAC countries due to low production cost are key factors projected to drive the growth of the emulsion adhesives market in the APAC region.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Size: Tier I – 28%, Tier II – 33%, and Tier III – 39%

• By Designation Level: C-level – 28%, Director-level – 39%, and Others – 33%

• By Region: North America – 22%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 28%, and RoW – 22%



Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

RoW includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America.



The tiers of companies are defined based on their total revenues in 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 1 billion, Tier 2 = USD 100 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 =



Key companies profiled in this market research report include Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller (US), Henkel (Germany), Ashland (US), Wacker Chemie (Germany) and 3M (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report covers the market for emulsion adhesives and their applications across different industry verticals and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of the emulsion adhesives market.



The emulsion adhesives market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, in addition to their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues in the emulsion adhesives market.This report will also help stakeholders understand the market's competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses and formulate market strategies.



It will further aid stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market, and acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the emulsion adhesives market offered by top market players

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the emulsion adhesives market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for emulsion adhesives across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the emulsion adhesives market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the emulsion adhesives market



