NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Traditional transformer- style welding power sources are considerably larger and draw large amount of power as compared to inverter- based welding power supply. This leads to a higher utility bill and limits the number of power sources. Inverter- based power sources for welding, however offer a lower power draw and more flexibility in terms of number of units that can be run on the existing power. The preference of inverter over transformer- based power sources in welding is space saving. An inverter power supply is smaller in height and width, making it much easier to fit into weld cells and move around. Therefore, the energy efficiency due to inverter-based welding supply is identified as a significant factor responsible for welding power supply market growth at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Market Overview

Energy efficiency due to inverter- based welding power supply

Inverter- based power sources for welding however, offer a lower power draw and more flexibility in terms of the number of units that can be run on the existing power.

Intense competitions

The expansion of the market has led to increased entry of local players, which has intensified the price wars among the competitors, forcing then to reduce prices of their products. This has led to the development and introduction of low- quality products, which is expected to impede the growth of the welding power supply market during our forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the welding power supply market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The global welding power supply market is fairly fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



