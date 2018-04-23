The Ethics & Compliance Initiative Announces Melissa Stapleton Barnes as the 2018 Marshall Award Winner

Each year, the prestigious Marshall Award is given to those whose achievements exemplify the leadership and practices set forth by the late ECI Fellows Chair Carol R. Marshall. The recipient is selected by an independent committee of practitioners who represent the ethics and compliance industry.

Barnes is a Harvard Law graduate whose diverse and exceptional work has been recognized throughout her career. In 2017, she was named a Woman of Influence by the Indianapolis Business Journal. Barnes was also named an "Attorney Who Matters" by The Ethisphere Institute in 2015 and 2016 and a "Rising Star" by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association in 2012.

Barnes joined Lilly, a global pharmaceutical and healthcare company, in 1994 and has held a number of roles within the organization until accepting her current role which she has held and excelled at since 2013.

"She is a passionate advocate for ethics and integrity, which are crucial for an enterprise like Lilly which requires the trust of society and patients to perform its role in managing and conquering serious disease," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Her work, and the work of her team, is instrumental in fostering a culture of trust and integrity at Lilly and we are fortunate to have her as a member of our executive team."

In addition to her role at Lilly, Barnes also serves on the board of directors of the Algonquin Power and Utilities Corporation, as chair of the Ethics and Business Integrity Committee for the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, and as vice chair of the board for The Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.

As the leading provider of independent research about workplace integrity, ethical standards and compliance practices, ECI seeks to honor the work of Carol R. Marshall for her innovative approach to applying ethics and compliance programs and her countless hours of service to non-profit organizations in the industry.

"Carol Marshall set a high bar for our industry as an innovator and a mentor," said Patricia J. Harned, Ph.D., CEO of ECI. "Melissa has demonstrated similar leadership and impact in her work. We are truly honored to present her with this year's award."

The 2018 Marshall Award, funded by Northrup Grumman, will be presented May 2nd, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland during ECI's annual IMPACT conference.

For more information about the Marshall Award or the IMPACT 2018 annual conference, visit http://www.ethics.org/impact2018

About the Ethics & Compliance Initiative

The Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI) is a non-profit organization that empowers its members across the globe to operate their businesses at the highest levels of integrity. The organization provides research and a best practice community, as well as certification opportunities for ethics & compliance professionals. Through its membership, ECI represents entities across nearly every industry, located in 37 countries on six continents each dedicated to promoting the highest levels of integrity.

