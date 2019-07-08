Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Reach $4.29 Billion by 2029

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



The oligonucleotide synthesis market growth is majorly driven by factors such as increasing inline and strong pipeline of oligonucleotides, growing consolidation of the market, and increasing burden of cancer and chronic diseases.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include lack of regulatory scenario for these oligonucleotides, complex therapeutic classification due to wide variety of oligonucleotides, and challenging drug delivery techniques.



Expert Quote on Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market



"North America is the leading contributor in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market and contributed approximately 41.5% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period 2019-2029 and continue dominating the global market in 2029 as well. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period from 2019-2029. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 28.0% to the global market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period from 2019-2029."



Scope of the Market Intelligent on the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market



The oligonucleotide synthesis market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. The research study highlights the factors governing the industry attractiveness with detailed product mapping, market estimation, and analysis of key trends in multiple geographical regions, growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market in each region for different applications, and the key strategies and developments by the prominent oligonucleotide manufacturers.



Market Segmentation



The market has been segmented on the basis of 'products', 'applications', 'end users', and 'regions'.



The oligonucleotide synthesis market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into primers, probes, large-scale synthesized oligonucleotides, intermediate-scale synthesized oligonucleotides, and linkers and adaptors. Although products are widespread, there is still considerable apprehension toward the adoption of these to stratify research, therapeutics, and diagnostics.



The oligonucleotide synthesis market segmentation (on the basis of applications) is further segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics, and research.



The oligonucleotide synthesis market segmentation (on the basis of end users) is further segmented into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The academic research segment is poised to dominate the oligonucleotide synthesis market by end user, during the forecast period.



The oligonucleotide synthesis market segmentation (on the basis of region) is further segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The North America oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to dominate the oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period, 2019-2029.



Key Companies in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market



The key manufacturers that have been contributing significantly to the global oligonucleotide synthesis market include Agilent Technologies, ATDBio Ltd., Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Scientific S.E., Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., GE Healthcare, GenScript Corporation, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Danaher Corporation, LGC Limited, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.



Key questions answered in this report:

• How much revenue was generated by the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2018 and how is it expected to perform by 2029?

• What are the major market drivers, opportunities, and challenges present in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global oligonucleotide synthesis market?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

• Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global oligonucleotide synthesis market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

• How much revenue is expected to be generated by the product segment, which includes synthesized oligonucleotides, equipment, and reagent of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029?

• How much revenue is expected to be generated by the application which includes research, therapeutics, and diagnostics of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029?

• How much revenue is expected to be generated by the end user which includes academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and diagnostic laboratories of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029?

• What is the scope of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa? Which product, application, and end-user segment currently dominate these regions?



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

