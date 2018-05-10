NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Solid-state batteries employ solid electrolytes as well as solid electrodes and are being considered as an alternative to the Li-ion battery technology. By the end of the forecast period of 2018-2026, the Global Solid State Battery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 66.68%.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global solid-state battery market is segmented by applications, battery capacity and by battery type.The application segment of the market includes electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy harvesting, wearable devices, medical devices, and other applications.



The battery capacity can vary from less than 20 mAh, between 20 mAh & 500 mAh and 500 mAh above. Global solid-state battery market by battery type includes bulk batteries, thin-film batteries and other batteries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The regional segmentation of the global solid-state battery market is done into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.The highest CAGR is expected from the European solid-state battery market over the course of the forecast period of 2018-2026.



Favourable government initiatives and efforts taken by several research groups to promote the use of these batteries are driving the market growth in this region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global solid-state battery market enjoys the presence of eminent market players like Cymbet Corporation, Brightvolt Incorporation, Dyson, Front Edge Technology Inc, Excellatron Solid State Llc, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Infinite Power Solutions Inc. (Acquired By Apple Inc.), Imec, Panasonic Corporation, Prieto Battery Inc, Planar Energy Devices Inc, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics N.V Solid Power Inc, and Toyota Industries Corporation.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391568



