The Everblooming Home Reveals First Look at Newest Line of Eco-Friendly Magnetic Planners, the Fresh Start Collection

CENTREVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Everblooming Home announced the introduction of Fresh Start, its newest magnetic planner collection, comprised of over 15 reusable dry-erase organizers. The line was developed by The Everblooming Home's Founder, Chrissie Palmatier, to be an eco-friendly line that helps overwhelmed families get organized so that they can stress less knowing they haven't missed a thing.

A handmade collection of magnetic calendars, meal planners, weekly planners and petite planners, all designed to help busy families stress less and enjoy more.

The Fresh Start magnetic planners are 100% handmade in the U.S. from high-quality materials and eliminate the ongoing waste of paper planners. The mix and match style planners blur the lines of trendiness and timelessness. A refined color palette featuring chic corals, refreshing greenery and soothing cool tones help brighten any day while lightening heavy mental loads. The Fresh Start Collection will be released on Aug. 12, 2019, and will be exclusively sold on the website: TheEverbloomingHome.etsy.com

The Fresh Start collection includes several monthly calendar designs in three new eye-catching styles - one of which features a Monday-starting calendar, by popular request. In addition to chic new meal planners and weekly planners, there are also over 10 petite planner styles available in The Everblooming Home's newest and bestselling designs, which include to-do lists, note boards and mini menu planners.

A complimentary planner kit is included with each planner order and contains a premium fine-tipped magnetic marker, a free clean/dirty dishwasher magnet, as well as a microfiber marker storage pouch that doubles as an eraser.

The Fresh Start Collection ranges in price from $18 to $28 and includes free shipping.

Chrissie Palmatier is excited to welcome her fans to the new product line collection they've been waiting for.

About The Everblooming Home

The Everblooming Home creates high-quality planners, gifts and home decor that are designed to keep busy families connected with their favorite people and never miss a moment. Crush mom-brain and show a busy schedule who's boss with dry-erase monthly calendars, weekly planners, meal planners, notes, and to-do lists – all beautifully designed to make busy families (and their kitchens) look good. Shop their magnetic planners, printables, gift mugs and more on Etsy at TheEverbloomingHome.etsy.com or find them on Pinterest and Instagram: @everbloominghome

