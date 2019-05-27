NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast for filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market to 2024 by application (consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others), material type (mineral filled, and fibers), and resin (PP, PA, PBT, PC, and others)



The future of filled thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in the European consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools and other markets. The filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for consumer goods and increasing use of plastic components to reduce the part weight.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European consumer goods industry, include continuous innovation and development of new products with higher thermal stability, and growing inter-material competition.



The study includes the European filled thermoplastics market size and forecast for filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market through 2023, segmented by application, resin, and material type, as follows:



Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Consumer Appliances Electrical & Electronics Power Tools Others



Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by material type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Mineral Filled Thermoplastics Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics



Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Consumer Appliances Refrigerators Washing Machines Microwaves Dishwashers Other Appliances Electrical & Electronics Circuit Breakers Consumer Electronics Other Electrical & Electronics Power Tools Other Applications



Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by fiber reinforced thermoplastics by application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Consumer Appliances Refrigerators Washing Machines Microwaves Dishwashers Other Appliances Electrical & Electronics Circuit Breakers Consumer Electronics Other Electrical & Electronics Power Tools Other Applications



Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by resin type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA) Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Polycarbonate (PC) Others



BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess, DSM, Lyondellbasell and Borealis are among the major suppliers of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market.



The analyst forecasts that polypropylene resin based filled thermoplastics will remain the largest segment by value and volume. The growing use of lightweight materials and comparatively lower cost than other thermoplastic resins is likely to drive the consumption of polypropylene based filled thermoplastics over the forecast period.



Within filled thermoplastics market, electrical & electronics will remain the largest application by value and consumer appliances by volume. Consumer appliances segment is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight plastic materials.



In this market, mineral filled and fiber reinforced thermoplastics are the major product types. Mineral filled thermoplastic will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to its wide application area in consumer durable products. The reinforced thermoplastics segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for materials with higher performance benefits.



Some of the features of "Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (MLbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market size by various applications such as application type, resin type, and material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market by application (consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others), material type (mineral filled, and fibers), and resin (PP, PA, PBT, PC, and others)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.4. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market?

Q.5. What are the emerging trends in this filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market and reasons behind them?

Q.6. What are some of the changing demands of customers in this filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market?

Q.7. What are the new developments in this filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8. Who are the major players in this filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.9. What are some of the competing products in this filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.10. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market?



