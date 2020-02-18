The Financial Policy Council Releases THE ROAD TO TYRANNY

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Policy Council is tasked with guarding America from the economic-vitality sapping, and the personal-liberty curtailing clutches of the meddling encroachment of gargantuan government. They have released an action-packed article…The Road to Tyranny (http://www.financialpolicycouncil.org/blog/the-road-to-tyranny/) by Stanford Silverman, Founder of Minerva Capital Management which has all the trappings of a Twilight Zone legal horror story.

Silverman denotes, "There is an unprecedented need for moral outrage and fear for the future of our beloved America. The Russians aren't coming, Rocket Man isn't launching a nuclear missile at us and the Coronavirus outbreak and disruptive tariffs will keep our Chinese antagonists at bay."

Ziad Abdelnour, Founder of the Financial Policy Council noted "The article by Silverman has Pulitzer and Oscar potential and tells the story of a patriotic immigrant, rags to uber rich hedge fund manager stripped of his business, mid-nine figure $ millions of his hard-earned money and thrown in jail with the Gambino & Mexican mob, and various Aryan Brotherhood affiliates. This story depicts how success can put a bull's-eye target on your back, for the judiciary-unchecked, self-serving government prosecutors to shoot at." According to federal judge Rakoff: "We have tens of thousands of innocent people who are in prison, right now, for crimes they never committed because they were coerced into pleading guilty."

Abdelnour adds, "The "Tyranny" exposes the vaunted Separation of Powers principle as nothing more than a fraudulent façade." This real-life journey, which along the way encounters iconic personae like Simon Wiesenthal, Jack Nash, Paul Newman, among others, revels that as Charles de Montesquieu observed: "There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice."

The Road to Tyranny is an electrifying narrative and you should read it, pass it along to a friend, upload it to your Social Media and then send your Congressman and Senator asking them to read the story and to act to repair our broken judiciary system. Winston Churchill paraphrased George Santayana when he stated, 'Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.' "Tyranny" is an inspirational call to arms for all, with a guiding example of a protagonist patriot, who survived to expose the corrupt system. In channeling Thomas Paine's spirit: "It is a duty of the patriot to protect his country from the government."

